Allen claimed off waivers
(What's happening with the Arkansas Razorbacks? Make sure you're in the loop --- take five seconds to Sign up for our FREE Razorbacks newsletter now!) Brandon Allen has a
(What's happening with the Arkansas Razorbacks? Make sure you're in the loop --- take five seconds to Sign up for our FREE Razorbacks newsletter now!)
Brandon Allen has a new NFL home.
The former Arkansas quarterback was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Rams, the team announced Monday.
It is the second team in as many years for Allen, who spent all last season on the Jacksonville's 53-man roster despite the Jaguars having two other quarterbacks ahead of him on the depth chart.
He initially made the Jaguars' roster against this season, but was cut Sunday. There were reports that he was headed to the Jaguars' 10-man practice squad, but he didn't make it through waivers.
Allen will be the No. 3 quarterback once again, backing up Jared Goff and Sean Mannion. The move also reunites Allen with Greg Olson, the Rams' current quarterbacks coach who was Jacksonville's offensive coordinator last season.
In four preseason games, Allen completed 38 of 58 passes for 516 yards, three touchdowns and three interceptions. He arguably outperformed the Jaguars' top two quarterbacks, Blake Bortles and Chad Henne.
The Rams don't have any other former Razorbacks on their roster, but Allen will be playing in the same city as former teammates Hunter Henry and Darius Philon, who play for the Los Angeles Chargers.
Be sure to enjoy VIP access to Hawgs247 with our 7-day free trial promotional offer.
-
Lacy mocks erroneous hot dog story
The Seahawks running back says he was just trying to enjoy some sunflower seeds
-
Texans-Jags Week 1 played in Houston
Houston's football team will suit up and play at home in Week 1
-
Ward rips Broncos as 'unprofessional'
The Pro Bowl safety, now in Tampa, isn't happy how his time in Denver ended
-
Patriots vs Chiefs odds and expert picks
Larry Hartstein has hit 7 straight picks on Patriots games and goes for 8 in a row on Thur...
-
Kraft, Pats make room for 11 banners
Robert Kraft had to go back to the drawing board after he ran out of room for his championship...
-
NFL Draft QB Stock Watch
Rosen led UCLA to a improbable victory, but how good was he as a passer?
Add a Comment