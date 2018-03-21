Allen Hurns has to visit the Cowboys instead of the Jets because of NY weather

After being cut by the Jacksonville Jaguars earlier this week, Allen Hurns planned to visit the New York Jets before anyone else.

The Jets recently traded up from No. 6 to No. 3 in the draft and look like they're in position to draft a franchise quarterback, and they also signed both Josh McCown and Teddy Bridgewater earlier this offseason. They have two strong wideouts in Robby Anderson and Jermaine Kearse, but could use a third option, so Hurns would be a pretty nice fit.

But that visit can't happen right now, because there's a nor'easter hitting New York on Wednesday. According to Pro Football Talk's Mike Florio, the weather in the city is forcing Hurns to visit the Dallas Cowboys before he sees the Jets.

Receiver Allen Hurns wants to visit the Jets, but there's no plane to take him there. Per a league source, weather issues in the New York area have triggered the cancellation of the flight that would have taken Hurns to visit the Jets. He'll instead visit the Cowboys first, with a visit to the Jets to follow immediately.

The Cowboys have been in the market for receiver help all offseason.

They reportedly checked in on both Sammy Watkins and Hurns' former teammate, new Bears receiver Allen Robinson, at the start of free agency. They're getting visits from Dontrelle Inman and Justin Hunter, and they've been meeting with several wide receiver prospects ahead of the draft. Hurns has good size and speed and could really help a unit that badly needed an element of explosion last year. If Hurns likes what he sees and hears in Dallas and decides against visiting New York at all, the Cowboys will have Mother Nature to thank.