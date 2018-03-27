Allen Hurns will wear No. 17 with Cowboys to honor Parkland shooting victims

Allen Hurns was born in Miami, Fla. He played high school football at Miami Carol City Senior High School. He played college football at the University of Miami. And then he spent the first four years of his NFL career playing for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In other words, Hurns has spent almost his entire life in Florida -- most of it in and around the Miami area. Miami is just over an hour away from Parkland, Fla., where a gunman recently took an AR-15 to Marjorie Stoneman Douglas High School and went on a shooting spree, killing 17 people and injuring seven others.

A few weeks later, Hurns signed with a new team: the Dallas Cowboys. For the first time, he'll be playing football for a non-Florida team. Being that the jersey No. 88 he wore with the Jags was already taken -- by Dez Bryant -- Hurns decided to pay tribute to his Florida roots when selecting his new jersey number in Dallas.

New Cowboys WR Allen Hurns says he chose his jersey number in remembrance of Florida school shooting victims https://t.co/vjDBySL5hW via @sportsdaydfw — David Moore (@DavidMooreDMN) March 27, 2018

"The Douglas shooting that was in Florida, 17 people lost their lives, so I chose that number," Hurns said during a radio appearance, per the Dallas Morning News.

Hurns isn't the only member of the NFL family showing support to the victims of the MSD shooting and their families.

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, to name one example, lent out one of the team planes to several victims and their families in order to fly them from Florida to Washington, D.C. for last weekend's March for Our Lives. Kraft left the families a note letting them know that he and the Patriots support their "push for progress" and thanked them for their "leadership and inspiration."