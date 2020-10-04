The Bears have not made any progress in contract taks with star receiver Allen Robinson since the start of the season, league sources said, and remain at an impasse with one of their best players, who is eligible for unrestricted free agency in 2021.

The sides were at a standstill through the summer, with a chasm in their evaluations of the player and the wide receiver market. Then, sources said, the intensity of their proposals and counterproposals picked up early in the season after Robinson unfollowed team-related items on social media. However, that flurry of negotiations produced no tangible traction, with the sides still far apart on their offers.

The undefeated Bears made a quarterback change last week, with veteran Nick Foles taking over for long-struggling former first-round pick Mitch Trubisky. Foles is better able to push the ball downfield and utilize the entire playbook, which likely bodes well for Robinson's production. Rival executives I've spoken with view him as the best option in the 2021 free-agent receiver market, and the price for top pass-catchers has soared in recent years to push the $20M threshold.

The reality is this: With each week Robinson performs and gets closer to free agency, his price only goes up, and sources said this continues to look like a situation where a franchise tag is looming next season. Robinson had by far his best game of the season last week with Foles taking over midway through, finishing with 10 catches for 123 yards and his first receiving touchdown of the season.