The Chicago Bears have a decision looming over the franchise surrounding star receiver Allen Robinson. The 27-year-old is on the doorstep of hitting unrestricted free agency, which allows him the freedom to potentially depart Chicago and sign with whichever team he likes. However, the silver bullet still sitting in the chamber for the Bears that would ensure that Robinson says with the club for at least one more season would be the use of the franchise tag.

When asked about the possibility of utilizing the tag during his Tuesday press conference, GM Ryan Pace didn't rule out deploying it.

"We have to do what's best for the Bears," Pace said, via Stacey Dales of the NFL Network. "We consider everything. We haven't made a firm decision on any of that, but we know we have that at our disposal."

Pace added: "We wanna keep our good players, and Allen [Robinson] is a good player for us."

Allen Robinson CHI • WR • 12 TAR 151 REC 102 REC YDs 1250 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

CBS Sports NFL Insider Jason La Canfora reported earlier this offseason that the Bears are prepared to place the tag on Robinson if that's what the situation eventually calls for. The two sides reportedly tried to work out an extension back in September, but nothing came of those talks, which were eventually tabled. According to a recent report from the NFL Network, the Bears and Robinson hadn't spoken about a long-term deal since September, which the receiver alluded to during a SiriusXM NFL Radio interview earlier this offseason when he said he hadn't spoken to the team in that capacity in "some time."

With the new league year around the corner and the deadline to place either the franchise or transition tag on a player set for March 9, the clock is ticking for Chicago to make a decision. If they ultimately do tag Robinson, they would then have until the summer to hammer out an extension or simply have the receiver play on the tag for the 2021 season. They could also look to tag and trade Robinson in an attempt to recoup some assets if that's the road they want to walk down.

If Robinson somehow comes out of this untagged, he's arguably the top receiver on the market and should be paid handsomely by a team that needs a top-flight pass-catching option to boost its offense.