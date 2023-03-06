The saying that the NFL stands for Not For Long certainly applies to former Pro Bowl wide receiver Allen Robinson's situation with the Los Angeles Rams. After only a year into his three-year, $46.5 million contract, the Super Bowl LVI Champions are looking to move off a player they were, in the words of head coach Sean McVay, "proactive and urgent about pursuing." The former Jacksonville Jaguar (2014-2017) and Chicago Bear (2018-2021) failed to become the ideal No. 2 option behind 2021 NFL Offensive Player of The Year Cooper Kupp.

Among seasons in which he has played more than one game, Robinson registered career-lows in catches (33) and receiving yards (339) as his inability to build chemistry with Matthew Stafford was a talking point week after week. Robinson's 2022 season ended in Week 11 after he had foot surgery. At 29 years old, only having $15.3 million remaining in guaranteed salary in 2023, and no guaranteed money in the final year of his deal in 2024, Robinson might be worth taking a flier on considering the state of the 2023 free agent market at wide receiver.

The top receivers available in free agency are Jakobi Meyers of the New England Patriots, Allen Lazard of the Green Bay Packers, JuJu Smith-Schuster of the Kansas City Chiefs, DJ Chark of the Detroit Lions, and Marvin Jones of the Jacksonville Jaguars. Los Angeles is also open to paying part of Robinson's guaranteed money this season to grease the wheels for potential deal, according to NFL Media. With that in mind, here are a few potential landing spots for the once highly-desired pass-catcher.

Green Bay Packers

The Packers were reportedly one of the finalists for Robinson's services in 2018 when he decided to sign with the Chicago Bears on a three-year, $42 million contract. Whether Aaron Rodgers or Jordan Love is the team's quarterback in 2023, Green Bay knows it needs more receiving help outside of Christian Watson. Should Robinson be gettable for a third round draft pick or lower, his contract cost could be lower than what Allen Lazard may find on the open market in a thin class at the position.

Ravens general manager Eric DeCosta said the team is going to "keep swinging" in pursuit of acquiring reliable wide receiver talent, much to the chagrin of his 2021 first round pick receiver Rashod Bateman. Lamar Jackson, or another quarterback if contract talks go south, could use more juice at the wide receiver position in Baltimore. Acquiring Robinson could be a low-cost move that could pay dividends if the 2019 NFL MVP is still around when the 2023 season begins.

New England Patriots

Trading a Day 3 draft pick for a once-great wide receiver was one of Bill Belichick's signature moves in the Tom Brady Era. Should he not want to meet the asking price for Jakobi Meyers, who could end up as the highest-paid free agent wide receiver this offseason, a buy-low deal for Robinson could make sense. Now that the Patriots have a real offensive coordinator again in Bill O'Brien, the team should start allocating more resources toward the offensive side of the ball to facilitate Mac Jones' growth.

All signs are pointing toward the Colts selecting a fresh-faced quarterback to build around with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. If Robinson can be acquired on the cheap, it could be worth a flier to see what he could look like lining up across from Michael Pittman Jr. As the Philadelphia Eagles and a few other teams have shown, there's no better way to speed the development of a young quarterback than to bolster his supporting cast.