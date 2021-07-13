Allen Robinson is going to be one of the highest-paid receivers in football this season, even if he doesn't have the security of a long-term deal. The Chicago Bears don't appear to be giving him one any time soon.

Per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Bears and Robinson are not expected to reach a long-term extension by the franchise tag deadline on Thursday, July 15. If the Bears and Robinson don't reach a long-term deal, Robinson will play the 2021 season on the tag at $17.88 million. The Bears won't be able to work on an extension with Robinson until after the season.

Robinson is coming off consecutive 1,100-yard seasons with the Bears, despite inconsistent quarterback play in both years. Robinson is fourth in the NFL in receiving yards (2,397) over the past two seasons, trailing only Stefon Diggs, Travis Kelce, and DeAndre Hopkins. He's also fourth in the league in receptions (200) during that span with 13 touchdowns, and is one of just six players with 1,100-plus yards in each of the last two seasons.

Allen Robinson CHI • WR • 12 TAR 151 REC 102 REC YDs 1250 REC TD 6 FL 0 View Profile

Robinson has recorded 457 career receptions for 5,999 yards (13.1 yards per catch) and 39 touchdowns in seven seasons with the Bears and Jacksonville Jaguars -- and has at least one reception in each of his 88 career games. His eight multi-touchdown games are tied for seventh in the NFL since he entered the league (2014). Robinson reached 100 receptions for the first time of his career in 2020, finishing sixth in the NFL in catches (102). He also had 1,250 yards and six touchdowns.

With Justin Fields competing for the No. 1 quarterback job, Robinson's numbers have an opportunity to be even better in 2021. A huge payday is waiting for the 27-year-old Robinson, whether the Bears decide to give him a long-term deal or not.