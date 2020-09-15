A situation involving the Chicago Bears and star wide receiver Allen Robinson has escalated quickly. According to The Chicago Tribune, the former second-round selection by the Jaguars has requested a trade. Earlier in the day, social media was quick to notice that something was different with Robinson's social media channels as the wide receiver has apparently decided to scrub any reference of the Bears. On Twitter, Robinson removed a cartoon cover photo of himself in his Bears uniform and simply described himself as a "Pro Bowl wide receiver" instead of a "Pro Bowl receiver of the Chicago Bears," which was originally there prior to Tuesday. On Instagram, Robinson has removed all the photos of himself in a Bears uniform.

This move takes on greater meaning when paired with Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network's report on Tuesday afternoon that it's a reflection of where things stand between Robinson and the Bears in contract talks. Pelissero reports that Robinson -- who is in the midst of the final year of his contract -- has grown frustrated with contract talks with Chicago and feels like he has been disrespected with the offers that have been put on the table.

Robinson even seems to be garnering support from his teammates as current Bears running back Tarik Cohen tweeted out #ExtendAR on Tuesday afternoon, a clear and public plea to the organization to lock up its No. 1 receiver.

Robbinson is wrapping up a three-year, $42 million contract with Chicago that he signed following a four-year stint with the Jacksonville Jaguars, the club that drafted him in the second round of the 2014 NFL Draft out of Penn State. Despite poor quarterback play for the bulk of his tenure, Robinson has still been able to put up numbers during his time in Chicago, hauling in 98 receptions for 1,147 yards, and seven touchdowns last season. In 2020 opener against Detroit, the 27-year-old caught five of his nine targets for 74 yards.

Clearly, Robinson is one of the upper-echelon receivers that the NFL has to offer and could warrant a pretty strong market if things continue to go south with Chicago.