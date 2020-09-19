Allen Robinson wants in on the big money spree at wide receiver in the NFL. He's recently watched the Arizona Cardinals award DeAndre Hopkins a massive payday before the All-Pro ever took the field for them in a regular season game. Not long after that, the Los Angeles Rams awarded Cooper Kupp an extension and doubled back on Friday to grant one to Robert Woods as well -- leaving Robinson to wonder where he stands with the Chicago Bears. To that point, despite being a key reason the Bears were able to battle back to win the season opener against the Detroit Lions, a disgruntled Robinson deleted all references to his team on his social media accounts following the game.

The move sparked a firestorm of support for the underrated Pro Bowler, from teammates and fans alike who took to Twitter to fuel the #ExtendAR hashtag, and it presumably worked. Robinson and the Bears are reportedly now again engaged in contract talks, per Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, but there is still a significant gap between where the two sides stand.

Working in Robinson's favor aren't simply the aforementioned deals, but also the one afforded to Keenan Allen by the Los Angeles Chargers. Some believe that's the salary range Robinson is aiming for, with Allen averaging $20.03 million per year on the whole -- roughly $2 million less annually than second-place Julio Jones and just $25,000 more per year than Amari Cooper. It's a fair bullseye to aim for, assuming that's where the crosshairs are, when factoring in Robinson's importance to the success of the Bears.

The former second-round pick of the Jacksonville Jaguars landed in Chicago in 2018 by way of free agency, on a three-year, $42 million deal signed that March. Robinson has now delivered 1,975 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns since -- including his 75-yard outing in the 2020 opener against the Lions -- and has easily been the Bears' top receiver since joining the team. What's even more impressive is how Robinson has been able to produce despite uneven and at times downright poor play by Mitchell Trubisky, a point that simply escalates his value in contract negotiations. He's been one of the league's top receivers for several years now, and that was made evident when he racked up 1,400 receiving yards and 14 touchdowns for the Jaguars in only his second year as a pro.

The last thing the Bears can afford to do is lose their top weapon in 2021, considering Robinson is currently in the final year of his contract. He won't be an inexpensive keep though, but that's for a very good reason or several.