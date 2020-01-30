Allen Robinson says Bears 'are not that far off,' wants to stay in Chicago with Mitchell Trubisky

A year after winning the NFC North, the Chicago Bears didn't even get the chance to contend for a Super Bowl in 2019, falling out of the playoffs entirely. Down in Miami days before Super Bowl LIV, however, one of the team's top players said he thinks Chicago is closer to battling for its own Lombardi Trophy than many realize. As the Chicago Sun-Times' Patrick Finley reported Thursday, star wide receiver Allen Robinson believes the Bears "are not that far off."

That's why, Robinson told Finley, the veteran receiver also wants to stick around Chicago. Robinson is under contract with the Bears through the 2020 season, but fresh off a season in which he caught a career-high 98 passes, the former Jacksonville Jaguars standout has hopes of a long-term future in Windy City.

"Everybody knows I want to be in Chicago," Robinson said. "We're just trying to figure this out. I'm sure that (general manager) Ryan (Pace), he has a lot going on, stuff he's trying to figure out ... (but) I want to be in Chicago, if they'll have me. The biggest thing is, I can't make that happen solely myself. I've just got to control what I can control. I know that everything will probably play out fine."

Robinson had no issue throwing support behind current Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky, either. There's been wide-ranging speculation that Chicago could -- or should -- look to replace its former first-round draft pick under center after an inconsistent 2019. But Robinson, who was Trubisky's top target, told Finley the entire Bears offense is bound to improve from its 8-8 campaign.

"I think it's one of those things where, it just comes do being seasoned," he said. "Last year was only (Trubisky's) third year in the league, so it comes down to, the more ball you play, the better you get. That's really how it goes in this league."

Robinson is not the first Bears skill player to talk up Trubisky this week -- running back Tarik Cohen is also still a believer.

A second-round pick of the Jags in 2014, Robinson joined the Bears as a free agent in 2018, signing a three-year, $42 million contract with the team. The Penn State product logged 55 catches for 754 yards in his Chicago debut, missing three games due to injury. In 2019, he had 98 receptions for 1,147 yards and seven touchdowns.