Allen Robinson still has hospital wristbands from surgery, wants a new contract

Allen Robinson may be the Jaguars' best offensive player. Over his first three NFL seasons, he blossomed into one of the best wide receivers in the NFL. In 2015 and 2016 combined, he caught 153 passes for 2,283 yards and 20 touchdowns. He would've been the No. 1 receiver on the team during its breakout 2017 campaign, but he tore his ACL during the preseason and missed the entire year.

Robinson is still in the process of working his way back from that injury, and until he's 100 percent cleared and ready to go, he told ESPN.com, he's not taking off his hospital wristbands.

"Each and every day, if you can have the small things that kind of push you and get you going, it makes things a lot easier," Robinson said.

Unfortunately for Robinson, he's also a free agent this offseason. His rookie contract expires in March and he hopes to return to Jacksonville for next season and beyond, but he ultimately knows the situation is out of his control.

"I don't really know what is going to happen. I know there's a lot of different scenarios," Robinson said. "Right now, my main focus is to kind of let my agent narrow down the scenarios and for me to get back at 100 percent. That's the main focus right now for me. Again, I know I'll be back at 100 percent and relatively soon. At the end of the day, I know all that is going to play out.

"I know the player that I am. I know the plays that I made. I know the plays I'm going to continue to make. From that standpoint, it doesn't really bother me or I don't really concern myself too much with that [the contract situation]."

It's possible that his future with the team is tied to the future of his quarterback, in some fashion. The Jaguars picked up Bortles's $19 million fifth-year option last offseason and would not have a ton of cap room to make moves if they elect to keep him.

If the Jags decide they can do better than Bortles at QB, they can waive him prior to the start of free agency without carrying dead money on their books. That would make a return to the fold for Robinson somewhat more likely. So would waiving Allen Hurns. The Jaguars can get out of his $7 million deal without any dead money as well.

A contract for Robinson himself may also be tricky to figure out because of his injury situation, the slowly-rising tide of the wide receiver market, and the fact that the Jaguars experienced so much success without him this season.