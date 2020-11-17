The Chicago Bears fell to the Minnesota Vikings 19-13 on Monday night. During the game, Brandon Parker, who serves as the agent for Bears star wideout Allen Robinson, took to Twitter to criticize the Bears' play-calling.

During a first-quarter drive, Parker expressed his displeasure when the Bears weren't throwing his client the ball while in the red zone.

"Throw 12 the Damn Ball in the Redzone! JUST ONCE! My goodness.." Parker tweeted.

On that particular drive, the Bears had a first-and-goal opportunity at the 7-yard line, but ended up settling for a field goal. It also marked the first game that Bears head coach Matt Nagy gave up his play-calling duties in favor of offensive coordinator Bill Lazor.

"Should he not be the first read in the redzone 99% of the time?" Parker also tweeted. "Only team in the league that won't throw it to the WR1 in the redzone. Same guy who's leading the league in contested catches. What's really going on?"

Earlier this season, there were conflicting reports about whether Robinson had requested a trade, with Parker saying his client had not requested a trade, but that Robinson was unhappy the Bears weren't paying him what he's worth on the market.

In Monday's game, Robinson registered six receptions for 43 yards and was targeted nine times. Robinson has only caught three touchdown passes during the 2020 season, as the Bears have used both Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky as starting quarterbacks. On the year, the former second round pick has hauled in 63 passes for 755 yards.

Robinson is in the final year of a three-year, $42 million contract with the Bears after coming over from the Jacksonville Jaguars. Parker's frustrations boil down to Robinson not getting the ball thrown his way in big moments.

Parker called Foles a "good QB," but he just doesn't understand why the team doesn't draw up plays for its star wide receiver.