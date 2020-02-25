Alshon Jeffery landing spots: Five teams that could trade for Eagles' receiver in 2020 free agency

Three years after cementing his Philadelphia legacy during the Eagles' Super Bowl run, Alshon Jeffery could be on the verge of a premature exit from the city. Injuries and on-field regression have mostly relegated the former Pro Bowler to pedestrian production since 2018, but beyond that, multiple reports have indicated the Eagles prefer to part ways with the 30-year-old target for his alleged involvement in anonymous criticism of quarterback Carson Wentz and the team's offense.

Jeffery's agent has since disputed the notion he'd "welcome" a change of scenery, and the Eagles (perhaps regrettably) guaranteed Jeffery's 2020 salary ahead of last season, but bad contracts haven't stopped general manager Howie Roseman from finding trade partners before.

If Roseman is, in fact, shopping the veteran wideout, here are five teams that would probably take his calls:

The Eagles have done WR business with Buffalo before, sending Jordan Matthews to the Bills in 2017, and they've got a bunch of old friends on staff over there in Sean McDermott, David Culley, Juan Castillo, and ex-Eagles WR Chad Hall. More importantly, Buffalo could really use a big-bodied target to plug in opposite John Brown and Cole Beasley, and they've got a ton of salary cap space to help eat some of Jeffery's deal in a swap of, say, mid-to-late-round draft picks.

Speaking of old friends, there might not be two better ones for this situation than Frank Reich and Mike Groh, who worked directly with Jeffery during the Eagles' title run. Groh, in particular, would be a big factor here, as he was Jeffery's WRs coach in Chicago -- during the wideout's Pro Bowl days -- and then helped sell Jeffery on Philly after joining Doug Pederson's staff. Oh, and guess what? The Colts could really use another WR, and they're also loaded with cap space. Jeffery could easily be what Devin Funchess could not.

The Patriots might be Super Bowl "rivals" with the Eagles, beating them in 2004 before rematching in 2017, but neither Roseman nor Bill Belichick cares about that. Just last March, the two sides pulled a similar salary-saving veteran swap for Michael Bennett. They also have a long history of trading picks with each other. New England will be looking for weapons if Tom Brady is back and especially if he's not, and the Pats saw firsthand what Jeffery can do in Super Bowl LII. Plus, you don't think Jeffery would be motivated to make it work with such a prestigious contender?

The Eagles' first choice probably wouldn't be to deal Jeffery within the division, and you could argue New York should be eyeing younger talent to pair with Daniel Jones, but when asked which teams could be suitors for Jeffery, one league source suggested to CBSSports.com the Giants would be high up on the list. They've got lots of money to spend. They surely wouldn't turn down a veteran of contested catches for Jones. And they're really familiar with Jeffery, who's had maybe his best games as an Eagle matching up with New York over the last three years.

As The Athletic's Connor Hughes reported recently, the Jets are likely preparing as if Robby Anderson will walk in free agency, meaning WR will be a priority for them. And Jeffery apparently has two big fans in Jets coach Adam Gase and GM Joe Douglas. The former coached the WR in Chicago during a season in which Jeffery was on pace for almost 1,600 yards, while Douglas is formerly of both the Bears' and Eagles' front office, likely helping to bring Jeffery to Philadelphia in 2017. Cap-wise, they're also capable of shouldering a 2020 hit, especially if Roseman coaxes Douglas with future draft capital.