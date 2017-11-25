Alshon Jeffery made a crazy Super Bowl prediction and it might actually come true

After the Chicago Bears closed up their 2016 season with a 38-10 blowout loss to the Vikings, Alshon Jeffery didn't waste any time in making what seemed like the craziest prediction possible for 2017.

Just minutes after the loss that dropped the Bears to 3-13, Jeffery channeled his inner-Joe Namath and made a guarantee that sounded slightly ridiculous at the time.

"I guarantee you we'll win the Super Bowl next year," Jeffery said at the time.

Of course, the prediction only sounded crazy because everyone thought that Jeffery's statement meant that he was predicting a Bears Super Bowl win. However, that's not the case. The former Bears receiver, who signed with the Eagles in March, said that his Super Bowl prediction obviously transferred to Philadelphia.

"I never said a team, though," Jeffery said this week, via ESPN.com. "I never said a team."

I'm not sure how transferred guarantees work, but I think Jeffery has a point. As a matter of fact, when our Sean Wagner-McGough wrote about Jeffery's original statement back in January, he even mentioned that the guarantee might have been "Jeffery's clever way of saying he's going to sign with a Super Bowl contender instead of re-signing with the Bears."

As things currently stand, Jeffery now plays for the team with the best record in the NFL and his Super Bowl prediction doesn't seem so crazy anymore.

"Winning championships, that's most important to me," Jeffery said this week. "A lot of players make a lot of money, but some of them never make the playoffs, never get to experience a lot of things. Like being here in Philly, the atmosphere where we all want that for each other. We all want to go to the playoffs. We all want to win a championship. We're all together."

Jeffery might have a future as an NFL pundit. Besides predicting a Super Bowl win for his team this season, he also predicted back in March that Carson Wentz would be a "future MVP."

"[Wentz] had a lot to do with my decision [to sign in Philly]," Jeffery said at the time. "He's a great quarterback. Sky's the limit for him. He's going to be a future MVP."

If you're headed to Las Vegas anytime soon, you might want to check in with Jeffery on Twitter and see if he has any other potentially valuable gambling advice.