Alshon Jeffery predicts another Eagles Super Bowl run: 'I'll see you in Miami'
The wide receiver famously -- and correctly -- predicted Philly would win it all back in 2017
The last time Alshon Jeffery made a prediction about the Super Bowl, he looked like a genius.
More than a year after his Super Bowl LII pick ended with his Philadelphia Eagles winning it all, the wide receiver is at it again.
Speaking with ESPN's Dianna Russini during Wednesday night's Philadelphia 76ers game, Jeffery hinted at another Eagles title run, saying "I'll see you in Miami."
Miami, of course, is home to 2020's Super Bowl LIV.
Jeffery made the prediction while discussing the Eagles' addition of fellow receiver DeSean Jackson, who spent the first six seasons of his career in Philadelphia before his infamous 2014 release. And his bold comments were echoed earlier in the week by cornerback Jalen Mills, who told Fanatics View that the Eagles are "finna go win the Super Bowl" again in 2019.
Jeffery hasn't always been right when it comes to his high view of Philly, however.
Before the Eagles' 2018 season, which ended in the Divisional Round of the playoffs, the former Pro Bowler also said he expected a second straight Lombardi Trophy.
