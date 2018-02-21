Alshon Jeffery reportedly played through torn rotator cuff, could miss 2018 camp

If Alshon Jeffery didn't validate his big-money contract with the Philadelphia Eagles with a tone-setting performance in Super Bowl LII, news of his apparent 2017 injury may do that for him.

According to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the former Pro Bowl wide receiver suffered a torn rotator cuff in training camp -- and then proceeded to play through the pain during the entirety of the Eagles' title run.

Jeffery, a big-ticket free-agent addition from the Chicago Bears in 2017, didn't post gaudy numbers during his Philadelphia debut (57 receptions, 789 yards, nine touchdowns), but his efforts were undeniable during the team's 3-0 postseason. On the receiving end of long-ball scores in both the NFC Championship and Super Bowl, the 28-year-old target made himself a favorite of both MVP candidate Carson Wentz and playoff hero Nick Foles.

And all of that, per Rapoport, came despite Jeffery battling the torn rotator cuff -- an injury that kept Carolina Panthers quarterback Cam Newton from throwing the ball for 12 weeks and effectively ended tight end Martellus Bennett's season.

Jeffery has since undergone surgery for the injury, Rapoport added.

Les Bowen of the Philadelphia Daily News reported later Wednesday that Jeffery expects to be ready for the Eagles' 2018 regular season opener on Sept. 6 but that he could miss as much as the team's entire preseason schedule, not to mention training camp, as he recovers from the operation.