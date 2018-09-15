Alshon Jeffery says the Eagles 'expect' to win the Super Bowl again
The rehabbing wide receiver has a good track record of Super Bowl predictions, too
Alshon Jeffery has a history of making good Super Bowl predictions, famously promising before the 2017 season that his team would win it all.
Even though he has yet to take the field for the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles this year, the veteran wide receiver seems plenty confident that his team will take the Lombardi Trophy again.
"Sky's the limit," Jeffery said this week, per PennLive's Daniel Gallen. "Like I said, just winning games. Another Super Bowl, that's my expectation ... I think it's everyone's expectation to do it again. Why not?"
Super Bowl LIII, of course, is still almost five months away, and the Eagles have a long road to Atlanta despite their opening-season win to keep them atop the NFC East. But there's reason for the team to have confidence considering the state of the NFC, where even predicted contenders like the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints struggled out of the gate.
It's not as if Jeffery's teammates are under the impression they're guaranteed a return trip to the Super Bowl, either.
Eagles coach Doug Pederson made headlines prior to the season for removing the team's Super Bowl championship signs from the locker room -- a request made by Malcolm Jenkins and other team leaders to ensure Philadelphia stays focused on 2018.
Jeffery is still recovering from offseason shoulder surgery and told the media this week he doesn't know exactly when he'll be back, but some reports have suggested he could return alongside quarterback Carson Wentz in Week 3. In the meantime, the Eagles (1-0) are set to take on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0) on Sunday.
