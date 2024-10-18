If New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara wasn't contractually obligated to stay for the entire "Thursday Night Football" game and instead was a fan in the stands, he would've left before the clock hit all zeros. The Saints struggled in their 33-10 loss to the Denver Broncos and many fans had enough before the game concluded, leaving the Mercedes-Benz Superdome early. Kamara doesn't blame them.

Kamara, who has been with the Saints for his entire career, dating to 2017, said until last night he's never see the stadium empty before the game was over. New Orleans is 2-5 after the Week 7 loss and on top of its other issues, the Saints are also dealing with a long injury list, with 18 players listed on the report leading up to the game.

"Our play is unacceptable and, two, the dome being empty or emptying out -- I think I saw some fans leaving in the second quarter -- that's unacceptable," Kamara said after the game. "I don't blame the fans, it's on us. They come to see us play and perform and when we don't perform, that's the results you get. But I've never experienced that and if I was a fan, I'd leave too because it's not good enough right now."

The Saints' leading rusher was Kendre Miller, who had just six carries for 36 yards and the Cedrick Wilson Jr. was the leading receiver with 57 yards. They struggled to move the ball down the field with quarterback spencer Rattler leading the offense, taking over for an injured Derek Carr.

So far this season, Kamara leads the team with 438 rushing yards on 111 carries. Jamaal Williams has the second-most rushing yards on the team with 120.

The Saints will travel to Los Angeles to face the Chargers in Week 8.