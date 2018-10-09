Alvin Kamara dons Colin Kaepernick jersey, 'Make Africa Home Again' hat in Saints locker room after win

Alvin Kamara stepped out of the limelight for the Saints' Monday-night win over the Redskins on the field. The prime-time game was about Drew Brees' record-setting night and Mark Ingram's return to the lineup after a four-game suspension. When it was over, Kamara had just nine touches for 39 yards, a far cry from the 22.75 touches and 84 yards he was getting per game heading into this week.

After the Saints' 43-19 win, however, Kamara had something to say.

Here’s a better look at Alvin Kamara’s postgame attire. pic.twitter.com/Tng6Xw9S2B — Josh Katzenstein (@jkatzenstein) October 9, 2018

Kamara wore a Colin Kaepernick jersey and a "Make Africa Home Again" hat that's in the same style as Donald Trump's "Make America Great Again" hat, and he did it on a night when all eyes were on the Saints.

This comes the week after the Carolina Panthers signed Eric Reid, who has been one of Kaepernick's staunchest supporters. Reid resumed taking a knee during the national anthem in his first game as a Panther, and after the Panthers won on a miracle kick from Graham Gano, Reid said it was "bittersweet" because Kaepernick "should be playing."

The Panthers and Saints may be division rivals, but apparently at least some of their players are unified on that front. Of course, the biggest problem some Saints fans may end up having with this is seeing one of their players in a 49ers jersey. Whether you're talking about the NFC West days or the 2011 playoffs, that shade of red causes a lot of pain to a lot of fans of the Saints.