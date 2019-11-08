Alvin Kamara fine with giving up some touches to Latavius Murray: 'We'll get a good balance going'
Kamara told Murray early on this season that the touches would eventually balance out
New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara is expected to play on Sunday after missing the last two games due to injury. With Drew Brees back as well, the Saints are healthier than they have been in quite some time. Still, New Orleans has found success with backups Teddy Bridgewater and Latavius Murray, who have helped keep the Saints' six-game win streak alive.
Murray flourished as the starting running back over the past two weeks, rushing for 119 yards and two touchdowns against the Chicago Bears in Week 7, and then 102 yards and a touchdown in Week 8 against the Arizona Cardinals. The most rushing yards he has recorded in a game when Kamara was active was 44, but he has now proven that he can be a weapon in this offense.
Kamara is fine with Murray getting more time in the backfield moving forward, and he thinks the two can find a nice balance.
"It's not like I'm selfish. I don't need the ball every play. He's fully capable, too. So I think we'll get a good balance going, and it will be hard to stop," said Kamara, via ESPN.
Kamara told Murray earlier this season that the touches would eventually balance out, even though Kamara was the clear-cut workhorse in the beginning of the season.
"And he was like, 'I'm good. I'm not tripping,'" Kamara added. "I think it's an unselfish team. ... So however it shakes out, it shakes out. I'm ready."
Kamara has split carries with another back his entire career, and still found major success as a versatile offensive weapon. Mark Ingram was his running mate for the last two years, but he opted to sign with the Baltimore Ravens in free agency. Sean Payton said on Thursday that he might shift the workload a bit since Kamara is still working on getting back to 100% health, but that it's going to be great to have No. 41 back on the field.
"Week 1 [of] Alvin coming back. We'll be smart," said Payton. "And the good news is the way [Murray] played and the way Alvin's played, we feel like we're real good at that position. And they're smart players, they're real good teammates, they're guys that can block, they're guys that can handle the pressures, they can handle the receiving element of it."
"Obviously, they're uniquely different, but we'll sort through that and figure that out. Certainly it was great to see the way Latavius stepped up."
With the Saints playing the lowly Atlanta Falcons this week, there should be plenty of opportunities for Kamara and Murray to get carries.
