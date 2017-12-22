Alvin Kamara is the key to Saints getting revenge on Falcons and winning NFC South

After Week 15 featured a host of games that directly affected the NFL playoff picture, Week 16 provides a bit of a respite from the heart-stopping action. Only two games in the season's penultimate week pit two teams currently occupying playoff spots against each other, and one of those games is Bills-Patriots. The other, of course, is Falcons-Saints, a rematch of the entertaining NFC South battle that ended when Sean Payton was penalized for coming onto the field to argue a call two weeks ago.

The Saints righted the ship and maintained their NFC South lead by taking care of the Jets last week, while the Falcons won their second straight divisional game by defeating the Buccaneers on Monday night. Coupled with the Seahawks' blowout loss to the Rams, Atlanta has a game lead for No. 6 seed as of this writing.

This weekend's game is an important one for both teams, as the winner clinches a playoff spot no matter what. (The Saints can also clinch a playoff spot with a tie.) A Saints win, according to simulations run by SportsLine's Stephen Oh, would result in New Orleans having a 90 percent chance of winning the NFC South. A Falcons win, meanwhile, would throw the division into chaos and turn the Panthers into the de facto favorite heading into the final week of the season.

Atlanta won this matchup two weeks back by holding the Saints to 17 points -- their lowest total of the 2017 season. New Orleans' 306 total yards and 50 rushing yards were season-low marks as well, and it's no coincidence those figures came in a game during which slippery rookie running back Alvin Kamara exited with a concussion after just eight plays.

After a 10-day break to recover, Kamara returned to the field last week and looked like his usual self against the Jets. He carried 12 times for 44 yards and added six catches for 45 yards and a touchdown. Kamara's presence on the field should make a world of difference against the Falcons because he brings an element of speed and elusiveness that nobody else on the team really has.

Atlanta's defense, as we have written in this space previously, is based on speed and athleticism. Thomas Dimitroff and Dan Quinn had prioritized the drafting of players that rank highly in athleticism metrics, especially the three-cone drill and the broad jump.

When the Saints didn't have Kamara on the field a couple weeks ago, they did not have their player best-suited to use the Falcons' speed against them by getting them to over-pursue and not just cut back against the grain, but out-run the defense to the opposite side of the field.

In other words, the didn't have someone to stretch the field horizontally in order to allow Mark Ingram to pound the ball up the middle, or Drew Brees to work the ball deep down the field. It's not a coincidence that the Falcons game was one of just four this season where the Saints did not have a carry that went for 20-plus yards, or that Brees threw only one pass 20 yards or more downfield, compared to his season-long average of four per game.

Despite their collective and individual speed, Falcons linebackers have generally struggled to cover running backs in the passing game this season. Only five teams have allowed more receiving yards per game to players coming out of the backfield, per Football Outsiders. Of course, that plays right into Kamara's hands. He has at least five catches in each of his last six healthy games (and a receiving touchdown in four of six), and he had three catches on eight plays before getting knocked out of the game against Atlanta.

Of course, it's not just Kamara the Falcons have to worry about. They still haven't figured out how to stop Michael Thomas, either. In three career games against Atlanta, the Saints' sophomore star has receiving lines of 7-71-1, 10-156-1, and 10-117-1.

Atlanta generally has outside cornerbacks Desmond Trufant and Robert Alford stick to one side of the field rather than tracking specific receivers, while Brian Poole mans the slot. Operating against the lesser corners is how Thomas got going against Atlanta last year (six of his seven catches came against Alford and Poole in the first game; six of his 10 came against Jalen Collins in the rematch when Trufant was injured), but he was an equal-opportunity man in the first matchup this season, hitting up all three corners for at least three catches apiece. The Saints love to move him around the formation to get him different matchups, and he's capable of beating anyone at any time.

He's almost always Brees' first look when he drops back to pass, and his combination of size, physicality, and catch radius makes him a near-impossible matchup. Peppering Thomas with the ball on short and intermediate routes is also how the Saints open things up for targeted shots down the field, whether to Ted Ginn, Brandon Coleman, or Thomas himself. Play-action, fake screens, double moves, whatever, the Saints will break out the deep ball a couple times eventually.

Atlanta should have enough problems tracking the Saints' top two passing-game options, but the real weakness of their defense is against the run. Building a defense based on speed works when you're winning games and forcing the other team to pass, but if they try to overpower you at the line of scrimmage, the lack of big-enough bodies can be a huge disadvantage. The Falcons rank 30th in run defense DVOA this season, and with Kamara back to pair with Mark Ingram, the Saints should be well set up to do exactly that.

It's difficult to envision Atlanta holding the Saints to anything close to 17 points again, which should make it considerably more difficult for them to come away with a win. The Falcons offense has looked better over the last couple weeks, but it's going to have to step up in an even bigger way to overcome what the Saints should have in store for them on Sunday afternoon.