Several NFL teams expressed interest in New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara ahead of next month's trade deadline, but the veteran playmaker prefers to remain in New Orleans, according to Ian Rapoport. Kamara reportedly told New Orleans general manager Mickey Loomis he wants remain with the franchise through the rest of his career.

The Saints are a potential seller at the deadline given the team's 1-4 start in full rebuild mode under coach Kellen Moore, but Kamara is fine dealing with what that could entail as long as he stays put following his recent two-year extension signed through 2026. The five-time Pro Bowler piqued the interest of several interested teams in Saints assets, but the expectation is that New Orleans will keep him home.

A former third-rounder in the 2017 NFL Draft by the Saints, Kamara has been one of the NFL's most productive running backs during his time in New Orleans. Kamara's 11,402 all-purpose yards over that stretch entering the 2025 season is the most in the NFL, just ahead of Ravens running back Derrick Henry,Dolphins star wideout Tyreek Hill and 49ers All-Pro running back Christian McCaffrey.

His 61 rushing touchdowns are second to only Henry's 93 scores on the ground since 2017.

"Loomis approached Kamara in a proactive way when the team was getting calls about his potential availability," Rapoport wrote. "Loomis wanted to treat one of the faces of the franchise the right way. Loomis informed the homegrown player of interest elsewhere and wanted to be transparent."

Kamara is expected to play Sunday against the Patriots following a questionable designation earlier in the week after telling Matthew Paras of The New Orleans Times-Picayune that he injured his ankle against the Giants. Kamara's primary backup is Kendre Miller, who will get most of the touches in the New Orleans backfield if the former Tennessee standout is limited.