Six weeks of the 2025 NFL season are now in the books, which means we're more than 30% through the entire regular season slate. We're also one step closer to this year's in-season trade deadline, the official cutoff for any trades until the 2026 offseason.

All 32 teams still have until 4 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Nov. 4, to strike deals involving players or future draft picks. And there are plenty of names already rumored to be part of potential discussions, including veteran quarterbacks like Kirk Cousins and Russell Wilson. Some organizations are surely eager to add last-gasp upgrades. Others might be contemplating selling off talent to rebuild. No matter what, there are indications this October and November will be rife with activity.

In the meantime, we decided to assess the entire NFL landscape and propose a couple deals of our own. Here are 10 splashy trade ideas that might actually make sense for both sides in the lead-up to the 2025 deadline, including a blockbuster defensive addition for the San Francisco 49ers and a relocation by a Pro Bowl playmaker to the Denver Broncos:

Alvin Kamara to the Chiefs

Kamara may want to retire with the New Orleans Saints, but what if the reigning AFC champions call with an offer to join a potential Super Bowl bid? Kansas City isn't ready to trust any of its bruising backs (i.e. Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt, etc.) with a full workload, leaving Patrick Mahomes to do a little too much on the ground. Kamara, meanwhile, has precisely the kind of pass-catching tools that could make him a dream Swiss Army knife for Andy Reid, right alongside Xavier Worthy, Marquise Brown and Co. Would he really turn that down to stay in a rebuild?

Breece Hall to the Chargers

Los Angeles just got a breakout performance from second-year reserve Kimani Vidal at running back, and rookie Omarion Hampton figures to retain a sizable role once he's back from injury. Still, the Chargers are committed to winning now under Jim Harbaugh. Why wouldn't Harbs consider bolstering the backfield for the stretch run after previously hoping Najee Harris would deepen the bench? Hall is just looking to prove his value ahead of 2026 free agency, and he's not likely to restore it taking carries for the offensively listless New York Jets.

Jakobi Meyers to the Panthers

Are we sleeping on Carolina at 3-3? The Panthers are such a tough read given Bryce Young's volatility under center, but they're not out of the picture in the NFC South, and theoretically, they should still be in hot pursuit of anyone who can help accelerate Young's growth. Meyers lacks a long-term place with the Las Vegas Raiders, but he's the kind of proven route-runner Adam Thielen once was for the Panthers. He may not stretch the field at this point in his career, but as a savvy rental to pair with rookie Tetairoa McMillan, you could do a lot worse.

Rashid Shaheed to the Giants

Shaheed is probably still underrated as a deep threat, averaging almost 16 yards per catch for his career. The problem is, he's due to hit free agency after the season, New Orleans is rebuilding, and Chris Olave is a higher priority for the Saints. That makes him ripe for a potential relocation. And why not New York, where the Giants suddenly have offensive juice thanks to the rugged youth of Jaxson Dart and Cam Skattebo? With Malik Nabers out due to injury, the wily Dart could really use a field-stretcher out wide. Shaheed is just that and could theoretically stick around, too.

Mark Andrews to the Commanders

We don't believe John Harbaugh and the Baltimore Ravens are interested in completely punting on the rest of the 2025 season, even with the AFC contender deflated at 1-5. But Andrews is aging (30) and Isaiah Likely is already onboard as a longer-term option at tight end, so it's possible the Ravens could try to get something for the Pro Bowler while they can. Washington can't quite stay healthy out wide, and Andrews has enough left in the tank to form a grizzled but proven 1-2 punch with Zach Ertz. You can bet Jayden Daniels would enjoy feeding him.

Chig Okonkwo to the Rams

Tyler Higbee just had a nice day for Los Angeles, but the former Super Bowl champion has been spotty this year after missing most of 2024 due to injury. Puka Nacua is also freshly banged up out wide, giving Sean McVay's all-star unit a new dose of durability concerns. Enter Okonkwo, who's one of the Tennessee Titans' few legitimate trade chips thanks to a 71% catch rate for his career. At 26, he's got dual value: as an immediate depth piece to aid Matthew Stafford's passing attack, and as a potential long-term chess piece for McVay's offense.

Wyatt Teller to the Eagles

The Cleveland Browns don't exactly scream "offensive line factory," but Teller has been a respected staple of their front for more than a half-decade, earning a trio of Pro Bowl nods along the way. He's likely available because he's on an expiring contract with a team in perpetual transition. The Eagles already pay big bucks to Landon Dickerson at guard, but he's banged up, and fellow interior man Tyler Steen could arguably use relief. Stabilizing, or at least deepening, the trenches could be a first step to unlocking the Saquon Barkley magic that drove the Birds in 2024.

Trey Hendrickson to the 49ers

If San Francisco isn't gutting out tough wins, it's taking catastrophic losses on the medical front. Sunday marked but the latest, with the 49ers defense losing its heartbeat in All-Pro linebacker Fred Warner (ankle injury). Hendrickson can't fill those shoes, of course, but he can get after quarterbacks, which is something the 49ers need to do more consistently in the wake of Nick Bosa's own exit due to injury. Yes, he finally settled contract talks with the Cincinnati Bengals prior to the season, but he's still a candidate to be moved as a pending free agent.

Bradley Chubb to the Colts

Raise your hand if you expected Indianapolis to be 5-1 atop the AFC South after six games. And yes, Daniel Jones is still running the show on offense! Why not strike while the iron is hot if you're Colts brass and go all in on a prospective postseason push, attempting a Von Miller-like rental with Chubb, who's been one of the few bright spots on the Miami Dolphins' defense this year? He's approaching 30 with an injury history, but he's got the sack artistry to further elevate a Colts team that keeps winning ballgames by controlling and running the ball with great efficiency.

Jaelan Phillips to the Jaguars

If the Dolphins deal Chubb, it stands to reason they'll keep Phillips, the other big name in their pass rushing arsenal. But it's just as likely they'd field offers for both edge veterans, considering Phillips is a pending free agent with a much streakier resume. The Jaguars aren't necessarily hurting for defensive talent after opening the year as a top-10 scoring "D," but they rank near the bottom of the NFL in terms of total sacks in 2025. New general manager James Gladstone isn't averse to gambles, and Phillips would at least offer future upside, provided he stayed put.