With the trade deadline just a couple days away, the Buffalo Bills are in the market for a running back. The Bills actually attempted to land one of the best running backs in the league, according to Fox Sports, and made a call to the New Orleans Saints to inquire about Alvin Kamara. However, they reportedly were rebuffed.

The five-time Pro Bowler joining an offense like Buffalo's would certainly frighten the entire league. Kamara is one of the best dual-threat backs in the game, as he's racked up at least 1,300 yards from scrimmage in each of his five NFL seasons. This year, he's averaging a career-high 70.2 rushing yards per game. It's no surprise the Saints had zero interest in parting ways with him.

Per The MMQB, the Bills were also interested in former Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey, but reportedly never made a hard offer. While the Bills statistically have the No. 1 offense in the league, their rushing attack is not something to be feared. Star quarterback Josh Allen is actually the Bills' leading rusher this season with 257 yards and two touchdowns. Devin Singletary is right behind him at 256 rushing yards, but has yet to score a touchdown on the ground.

The Bills have other options on the trade market. Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt and Los Angeles Rams running back Cam Akers are two players who could be moved in the next couple days, although teams may be hesitant about assisting the odds-on favorite to win Super Bowl LVII.