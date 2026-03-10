Alvin Kamara has always wanted to remain in New Orleans, and in recent years, the former Pro Bowl running back has found creative ways to get his point across.

Kamara did exactly that last season as the NFL trade deadline approached. And while it didn't come to fruition then, Kamara had a response teed up in the event Saints general manager Mickey Loomis decided to trade him.

"If Mickey comes down and says that, I'm going to drink a piña colada somewhere," Kamara said while flashing the smile that has helped make him a fan favorite during his years in the Big Easy.

There are once again rumblings regarding Kamara's future after the Saints made a big splash on Monday when they came to terms with former Jaguars first-round pick Travis Etienne on a reported four-year, $52 million deal. The signing of Etienne, coupled with the current youth movement that appears to be underway in New Orleans (the team allowed established veterans Demario Davis and Cameron Jordan to enter free agency, with Davis already coming to terms with the New York Jets), has led to teams tracking the situation regarding Kamara, who has one year left on a two-year, $24.5 million contract that he signed in October 2024.

A 2017 third-round pick out of Alabama, Kamara was a Pro Bowler in each of his first five seasons. During that span, he established himself as arguably the NFL's most versatile running back. In addition to being a prolific runner (he led the NFL with a 6.1 yards per carry average as a rookie), Kamara caught 81 passes in each of his first three seasons and 81 in his fourth season. He also scored a whopping 57 touchdowns during his first five seasons.

While he continued to produce through the 2024 season, the 2025 season was Kamara's least productive to date. Injuries were a big reason why, as Kamara missed six games due to knee/ankle issues.

If healthy, though, it's conceivable to think that the 30-year-old Kamara could still be a productive player if he is in the right situation. Ideally, he would be asked to serve in a complementary role (like he did early in his career when he shared time with Mark Ingram) given his age and recent injury history.

Fortunately for Kamara, there are several potentially good fits for him if the Saints do decide to either trade or release him.

Denver Broncos

Denver makes a lot of sense for Kamara at this stage of his career, starting with the fact that he would get the chance to reunite with Sean Payton, who coached him when he had his best seasons in New Orleans.

With the Broncos, Kamara would be part of a crowded backfield that includes JK Dobbins (who is reportedly signing a two-year extension) and RJ Harvey, who is coming off a solid rookie season. But given Dobbins' injury history, it would make a lot of sense for the Broncos to have a backup plan in the event that either Dobbins or Harvey sustains an injury. But even if both stay healthy, Kamara could still complement both players while giving the Broncos unmatched depth at that position.

Kamara's intangible strengths (an established veteran who is still in pursuit of his first championship) would also be a welcomed addition for a talented Broncos team that is trying to break through.

Baltimore Ravens

Like Denver, Baltimore already has its starting running back in place in Derrick Henry, who like Kamara has enjoyed a decorated career. Kamara, though, could be a nice complement for Henry while also being another receiving option for Lamar Jackson.

Baltimore makes even more sense when you consider that the Ravens chose not to tender Keaton Mitchell, which means that the promising young running back is a free agent. The Ravens still have Justice Hill, but they could use a change-of-pace running back like Kamara.

Washington Commanders

There might not be a team that needs to replenish its running back room more than Washington, which is slated to potentially lose former starter Austin Ekeler and notable backups Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols in free agency.

If the Commanders lose Ekeler, they will need someone who can fill his role as a versatile back who can serve as a comfort blanket of sorts for quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is undoubtedly hoping to bounce back following last season's injury-marred season.

Washington still has Jacory Croskey-Merritt, a 2025 seventh-round pick who was one of the lone bright spots during what was a highly disappointing season for the Commanders. But he was seldom used as a receiver last season, which is why Kamara specifically makes sense for Washington.

Seattle Seahawks

The defending champions have a pretty big opening at running back after reigning Super Bowl MVP Kenneth Walker III agreed to a hefty new deal with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Kamara is nothing like Walker, but with Zach Charbonnet expected to miss a good portion of the 2026 season recovering from his torn ACL, the Seahawks are in dire need. A punishing runner, Charbonnet led the Seahawks in rushing touchdowns in 2025 but missed the Super Bowl after sustaining an injury during Seattle's win over the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC divisional round.

Carolina Panthers

Similar to Seattle, the Panthers recently parted ways with a former 1,000-yard running back after Rico Dowdle agreed to terms with the Steelers. Like Walker and Charbonnet, Dowdle has a style that is similar to Chuba Hubbard, which is probably one of the reasons why the Panthers allowed him to test the open market.

Kamara, however, would be a better complement for Hubbard, a hard-nosed runner who is expected to reprise his role as Carolina's RB1 after temporarily losing it to Dowdle. Kamara would undoubtedly be a big help for Bryce Young, who likes dissecting defenses with short, high-percentage passes.