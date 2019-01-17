Alvin Kamara works as garbage man, continuing trend of blue collar jobs on Tuesdays

In the NFL, Tuesday is the players' day off. It's not uncommon for players to take that time to do something in their community, but Saints running back Alvin Kamara does so in a somewhat unconventional way.

On Tuesday, Kamara was working as a garbage man (or a sanitation worker, if you prefer) in New Orleans. According to Baton Rouge's WBRZ he usually takes time out of his week to do blue-collar jobs in the city.

Larry Morrow got a solid photo of the Saints' star running back doing his second job.

What? He loves garbage.

Kamara is a native of Norcross, Georgia of the greater Atlanta area. Should the Saints beat the Rams on Sunday, he may have the opportunity to effectively play in his hometown -- something that Atlanta fans would certainly like to forget, given their deep hatred of the Saints.

It's a fun quirk for Kamara, and it illustrates how much he enjoys getting around the city. Kamara even hinted that we might get to see some of his adventures around New Orleans.

Kamara and the Saints play the Rams in the NFC Championship Game on Sunday. If Kamara pulls up to the Superdome on the back of a garbage truck, it might be the best NFL entrance ever.