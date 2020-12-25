Alvin Kamara got into the Christmas spirit for New Orleans' holiday matchup with the Vikings. On Friday, the Saints superstar back rocked Christmas-themed cleats. One cleat is red while the other is green to complete the holiday vibe, and both have his No. 41 along the toebox. This is the first time since 2017 that the NFL has played on Christmas, so it seems only fitting that at least one player decided to get into the holiday spirit.

Not only is Kamara turning heads with his cleats, but his play while wearing them continues to be jaw-dropping. On New Orleans' first drive of the day, Kamara kicked off the scoring by scampering 40 yards into the end zone. On just that drive along, Kamara piled up 51 yards on the ground.

Clearly, it has to be these shoes.

Karama and the Saints are looking to clinch the NFC South with a win on Friday, and by the way the back has started this game, it looks like he's primed to get New Orleans a division crown for Christmas. If they do, this will be the Saints' fourth consecutive division title.