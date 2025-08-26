The Las Vegas Raiders are signing free agent wide receiver Amari Cooper to a one-year, $5 million deal, the team announced on Tuesday. The signing will be a homecoming of sorts for Cooper, as he will be reunited with the franchise that drafted him with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2015 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

Cooper, 31, spent his first three and a half seasons of his career with the Raiders before being traded to the Dallas Cowboys in 2018. After three years with the Cowboys, Cooper was traded to the Cleveland Browns ahead of the 2022 season and then was shipped to the Buffalo Bills for the second half of the 2024 season.

In 14 games combined with the Bills and Browns, Cooper caught 44 passes for 547 yards and four touchdowns. For his career, Cooper has accumulated 711 receptions for 10,033 yards and 64 touchdowns.

The addition of Cooper gives the Raiders a reliable veteran pass catcher for quarterback Geno Smith and comes on the same day that Jakobi Meyers requested a trade from the franchise after failing to secure a new contract. Meyers and Tre Tucker were the only wide receivers on the Raiders roster last season who recorded at least 500 receiving yards. Star tight end Brock Bowers finished first in targets (153), receptions (112), yards (1,194) and touchdowns (five).

The Raiders, after going 4-13 last year, are entering their first season under longtime Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll. They will open the season Sept. 7 on the road against the New England Patriots and are 2.5-point underdogs, per FanDuel.