It's possible the Cleveland Browns could start their fourth different quarterback this season in their Week 13 matchup against the Los Angeles Rams. With rookie signal-caller Dorian Thompson-Robinson in concussion protocol, former Super Bowl MVP Joe Flacco could be thrust under center.

The 38-year-old quarterback signed with the Browns practice squad just last week, but was promoted to Thompson-Robinson's backup over P.J. Walker this week. He took first-team reps in practice Wednesday and Thursday while DTR sat out.

Browns wideout Amari Cooper has been impressed with Flacco despite him not having played in an NFL game since January. He even said watching Flacco throw is like "poetry in motion."

"He throws a very pretty ball," Cooper said, via Pro Football Talk. "I don't know if it's intentional or what, but when he drops back and he lets it go, the whole motion is like poetry in motion. It looks good."

Flacco last played for the New York Jets in 2022. He started in four games, throwing for 1,051 yards, five touchdowns and three interceptions in five total games played. Flacco registered an impressive win over the Browns in Week 2 last season, as he completed 59% of his passes for 307 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions in a 31-30 victory.

It remains to be seen if Flacco would be an upgrade for the Browns offense at this point, but he certainly brings experience to the position.

"When you've been playing a game for almost 20 years, you have so much knowledge," Cooper said. "That knowledge is power and it just makes things easier out there. So the game is going to be very slow to him, 100%. It's just better."