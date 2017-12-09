Amari Cooper gets in a limited practice and is now questionable for Sunday

Early Friday morning, it sure looked like Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper would miss his second straight game. Cooper has been dealing with an ankle injury since the Raiders' win over the Denver Broncos in Week 12, and ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reported Friday that Cooper was expected to sit out the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.

Source said Raiders WR Amari Cooper (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's game in Kansas City. Tough break, as Cooper had 11 catches for 210 yards and two touchdowns in this year's first Raiders-Chiefs game. https://t.co/3rMPwtrnzo — Dan Graziano (@DanGrazianoESPN) December 8, 2017

A few hours later, though, something changed. Cooper got in a limited practice and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.

#Raiders WR Amari Cooper (ankle), practiced today on a limited basis and is officially listed as questionable. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 8, 2017

Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Cooper is "getting better every day," per ESPN.com. "Moved around pretty good today. We'll see. He's questionable, and we'll see. Moved around pretty well today." Del Rio said he had some thoughts on whether or not Cooper would be available for Sunday, but that he didn't need to share them with Chiefs coach Andy Reid just yet.

It looks like Cooper's availability is going to come down to a last-minute call on Sunday. His presence on the field would be a big boost for the Raiders, who are also getting Michael Crabtree back from his one-game suspension. The Chiefs will be without star corner Marcus Peterson, who was suspended for chucking a penalty flag into the stands during last week's game against the Jets.

The Raiders and Chiefs are both 6-6, and since only one of them is likely to make the postseason, Sunday's game is massive for both of their playoff hopes.