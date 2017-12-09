Amari Cooper gets in a limited practice and is now questionable for Sunday
Cooper has been dealing with an ankle injury but he got on the field on Friday
Early Friday morning, it sure looked like Oakland Raiders wide receiver Amari Cooper would miss his second straight game. Cooper has been dealing with an ankle injury since the Raiders' win over the Denver Broncos in Week 12, and ESPN.com's Dan Graziano reported Friday that Cooper was expected to sit out the team's game against the Kansas City Chiefs this weekend.
A few hours later, though, something changed. Cooper got in a limited practice and was listed as questionable for Sunday's game.
Raiders coach Jack Del Rio said Cooper is "getting better every day," per ESPN.com. "Moved around pretty good today. We'll see. He's questionable, and we'll see. Moved around pretty well today." Del Rio said he had some thoughts on whether or not Cooper would be available for Sunday, but that he didn't need to share them with Chiefs coach Andy Reid just yet.
It looks like Cooper's availability is going to come down to a last-minute call on Sunday. His presence on the field would be a big boost for the Raiders, who are also getting Michael Crabtree back from his one-game suspension. The Chiefs will be without star corner Marcus Peterson, who was suspended for chucking a penalty flag into the stands during last week's game against the Jets.
The Raiders and Chiefs are both 6-6, and since only one of them is likely to make the postseason, Sunday's game is massive for both of their playoff hopes.
-
Week 14 injuries: Tyrod questionable
Here's every official injury designation for each NFL team for Week 14
-
Week 14 NFL odds and picks: Pats cover
Our computer model simulated every Week 13 NFL game 10,000 times with very surprising resu...
-
Zach Miller describes gruesome injury
After an injury that could have ended in amputation, Miller opened up for the first time
-
Lynch: Jimmy could've won me five rings
Lynch was very impressed with Garoppolo's first start last week
-
Stafford questionable with hand injury
Stafford injured his throwing hand on a big hit last week in Baltimore and was limited all...
-
New Browns regime cuts Kenny Britt
It's one of the first moves being made with John Dorsey at the helm
Add a Comment