The Buffalo Bills have had to play the last two weeks without their marquee trade-deadline acquisition. Wide receiver Amari Cooper has been dealing with a wrist injury and he missed the Bills' victories over the Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts. Buffalo was able to weather his absence and score 30 points in both games, but it could certainly use him back in the mix this coming Sunday against the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs.

Lucky for them, then, that Cooper feels like he can get back on the field for that game.

"Definitely feeling better. Definitely more comfortable," Cooper said, via the Batavia Daily News. "So, just ready to play football again."

Cooper has been listed as limited in practices this week, and has been wearing a cast on his wrist that he would play with on Sunday, provided that he can give it a go. He spoke about how it felt to wear that cast while practicing.

"It felt good," Cooper said. "Like I said, I don't really feel pain or anything catching the ball. I've just got to get used to it -- catching the ball with it."

Cooper played just two games in Buffalo prior to his injury, catching five passes for 69 yards and a touchdown while playing limited snaps. With rookie wideout Keon Coleman still out with an injury of his own and tight end Dalton Kincaid missing Wednesday's practice, the Bills could be forced to thrust Cooper into a significantly larger role than the one he had before he went down. Against a stingy Kansas City secondary, he'd have his work cut out for him either way.