Elon Musk may own Twitter, but fellow billionaire Jeff Bezos may soon be the owner of an NFL team. The founder of Amazon, Bezos hired the investment firm of Allen & Company to evaluate a potential bid for the Washington Commanders, according to The Washington Post.

Allen & Company previously handled the sale of the Panthers to David Tepper and the Broncos to the Walton-Penner group.

Current Commanders owner Daniel Snyder reportedly wants to sell the team for a cool $7 billion. That shouldn't be an issue for Bezos, who with a net worth of $117.8 billion, is one of the world's wealthiest people.

The hour glass appears to be running out on Snyder's ownership of the Commanders. Snyder's future regarding his ownership of the team has been in question since the league fined Snyder's franchise $10 million at the conclusion of their workplace misconduct investigation. The investigation was launched after The Post report that included 15 former employees claiming that they were sexually harassed during their time with the franchise.

A second report published in The Post citing interviews with over 100 employees who claimed Snyder "has presided over an organization in which women say they have been marginalized, discriminated against and exploited."

NFL commissioner Roger Goodell can propose firing any owner, shareholder or partner for wrongful conduct and would take that complaint to the league's Executive Committee. Goodell would need three-fourths of the committee to vote to terminate the owner.

The 58-year-old Snyder has owned the franchise since May of 1999. Washington is 164-220-2 during Snyder's ownership. Washington has won two playoff games and has made the playoffs six times over that span.

Bezos, 59, alluded to possibly purchasing the Commanders during an appearance on CNN this past fall. During the interview, Bezos shared that he played football during his adolescence in Houston. The Oilers, coached by Bum Phillips, were among the NFL's best teams for a period of time during Bezos' teenage years.