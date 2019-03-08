Amid Antonio Brown drama, Steelers reportedly shopping Marcus Gilbert, who seems ready for 'next chapter'
Gilbert has struggled with injuries the past few seasons and is apparently on his way out of Pittsburgh
The Pittsburgh Steelers have been involved in more wild rumors surrounding their star players than any team in the league. They had the entire Le'Veon Bell saga that lasted throughout last season, and for the past several weeks, there have been rumors swirling about anything and everything involving Antonio Brown.
Amidst all this drama, the Steelers may be cutting ties with one of their more reliable starters over the past several years. On Friday morning, tackle Marcus Gilbert -- who has struggled with injuries the past two seasons -- tweeted "next chapter," seemingly indicating that he is set to move on from Pittsburgh.
Not long after that, ESPN.com's Adam Schefter reported that the Steelers are actively shopping Gilbert in a potential trade.
Gilbert is heading into the final season of a five-year, $30 million contract and is set to count for approximately $6.6 million on Pittsburgh's books, while carrying a base salary of $4.865 million. That's a very manageable number for a strong right tackle, so Gilbert could draw some interest on the market despite his recent injury issues. Even if the Steelers can't find a taker and he ends up getting cut, Gilbert should be able to quickly find a home for next season, assuming he plans to keep playing.
