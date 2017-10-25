Amid rash of injuries up front, Jay Gruden says 'I don’t have any linemen'

Let's take a look real quickly at Washington's depth chart. Specifically, let's look at the offensive line. I've highlighted it with a red box for convenience.

Redskins.com

You'll notice that Ny Nsekhe and Tyler Catalina appear on there twice, so there are nine players on the offensive line depth chart. Nsekhe, Catalina, Chase Roullier and T.J. Clemmings back up a starting group of Trent Williams, Shawn Lauvao, Spencer Long, Brandon Scherff, and Morgan Moses. It's a good group that provides excellent protection for Kirk Cousins, if not necessarily wide running lanes for Robert Kelley, Samaje Perine, and Chris Thompson.

It's only a good group if the players are healthy, though, and right now they are incredibly not.

#Redskins have 9 OL on the active roster. In a short week vs. DAL, 6 are injured. 4 are starters.



“I don’t have any linemen.” - Jay Gruden — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) October 24, 2017

Six of the nine guys are injured! That would be Nsekhe (core), Catalina (concussion), Williams (knee), Long (knee/quad), Moses (ankle), and Scherff (knee/back), in case you're wondering.

Nsekhe and Catalina missed Monday's game against the Eagles, while Williams played through his knee injury but had to exit briefly. Moses tweaked his ankle stepping on the foot of two different teammates in pass protection, Scherff suffered a sprained lower back and MCL, according to the team's official website, and Long has been dealing with tendinitis.

Yikes.

Washington has to square off with the division rival Cowboys this coming Sunday, which means dealing with the surprisingly effective pass-rushing duo of DeMarcus Lawrence and David Irving. They're going to need somebody to be healthy to block up front for Cousins, and right now things don't necessarily look good.