The Detroit Lions take their four-game winning streak into Kansas City against the defending AFC champions Chiefs in Week 6 in a matchup that many felt could've been a Super Bowl preview. The Chiefs have slipped up early in the season, but the Lions have looked like juggernauts since their Week 1 debacle against Green Bay. One of the players likely to be featured in this contest is receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, who has six touchdowns already through five games. Can he find the end zone again in Week 6? The Lions star is part of a three-leg parlay featuring star receivers at Caesars Sportsbook.

NFL Week 6 receivers parlay

Final odds: +603 (wager $100 to win $603) at Caesars Sportsbook



Puka Nacua Over 101.5 receiving yards vs. Ravens

The dynamic receiver has taken over as Matthew Stafford's No. 1 option in the Rams offense, putting up 588 yards through the first five games. Nacua now gets to face a Ravens defense which has allowed 262.6 yards per game through the air, which is 31st in the NFL. Even if Baltimore does get some players back in the secondary, Nacua should be able to find enough openings to go past this mark. The Rams' biggest threat to efficiency might be the weather, as a weekend storm is set to bring heavy rain and winds to the area Saturday evening and Sunday.

Ja'Marr Chase longest reception Over 19.5 yards vs. Packers

The Packers have been prone to some letdowns over the last few weeks, so the bye came at a good time for this defense. You can bet Green Bay will be keeping an eye on Chase in this contest, as the Bengals receiver is the biggest offensive threat on the field. Joe Flacco will get the star the ball enough times to put this Over in play, as Chase can take any play for a big gain given his speed. The Bengals are making a quarterback switch to spark this offense and I expect them to take some shots with Chase down the field. He should cross this mark on Sunday.

Amon-Ra St. Brown anytime touchdown scorer vs. Chiefs

St. Brown did miss practice to begin the week, so his status is worth monitoring the rest of the way ahead of this game. The receiver remains Jared Goff's top target in all areas of the field, but especially in the redzone. The Chiefs will attempt to bottle up the run game, which opens things up for Goff and St. Brown through the air. The veteran has six touchdowns through five games and should be able to find the endzone is what is projected to be a relatively high-scoring game.