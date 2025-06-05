An offseason knee surgery continues to keep Detroit Lions offensive star Amon-Ra St. Brown sidelined as team OTAs turn to summer minicamp, but the fifth-year wideout expects to be fully ready for training camp. The surgery was performed to "clean some stuff up" and isn't considered serious, but his health will nevertheless be something to monitor until the season begins.

St. Brown has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL since his breakout as a rookie in 2021. He's played in at least 16 games each season and averaged 111 catches for 1,250 yards and nine touchdowns over his four seasons in the league. His consistency and availability has made him one of the NFL's best and most valuable receivers.

Once Lions training camp begins in late July, all eyes will be on St. Brown because his presence is vital to the Lions achieving their lofty goals. The Detroit Lions have Super Bowl aspirations coming into the 2025 season as the Dan Campbell-led Lions have gone from a laughingstock to a legitimate contender.

After getting stunned in last season's playoff divisional round by the Commanders, Detroit shouldn't have any issues finding motivation to work hard after earning the NFC's 1-seed in the 2024 regular season. The challenge will be returning to that level with a new set of coordinators -- Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn are off to Chicago and New York, respectively -- as well as figuring out how to reach the postseason as healthy as possible. The Lions' defense was incredibly banged up by the time they reached the playoffs, and the offense couldn't keep up in a playoff shootout with Jayden Daniels and company.