An Odell Beckham contract extension with the Giants could come in-season

Beckham is looking for top-of-the-line money after his historic three-year run to open a career

While much is being made about the dire state of the Giants offense without star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and the failure of the sides to come close to a long-term deal in the offseason, hope for the future is not lost.

Sources said both the player and the team are open to the prospect of new contract in-season, and while the sides did not speak much during training camp, that could change quickly.

Securing Beckham long-term is a priority for the Giants, and Beckham is obviously eager to get a new contract. He is one of the biggest bargains in all of professional sports with just a $1.8 million salary this season and just an $8.5 million salary for 2018 assigned through a fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

After having the most prolific first three seasons of any receiver in NFL history, which included totaling 288 receptions (tied for most ever in a player's first three years) for 4,122 yards (second all-time) and 35 TDs (tied for fourth all-time), Beckham is seeking top-of-the-line money. Negotiating a new deal will take work, but the task is hardly impossible. The Giants do not have a policy against in-season deals, and Beckham's import to the club was never more apparent than in a Week 1 loss in Dallas, where the offense fizzled again with the receiver out.

Beckham has made significant progress in what he hopes will be an ahead-of-schedule return from a preseason ankle injury. He will continue to get around-the-clock treatment through the weekend after returning to practice and may be back for Monday night's game against Detroit despite an original prognosis of six-to-eight weeks for his ankle sprain.

CBS Sports Insider

Before joining CBS Sports, Jason La Canfora was the Washington Redskins beat writer for The Washington Post for six years and served as NFL Network's insider. The Baltimore native can be seen every Sunday... Full Bio

