An Odell Beckham contract extension with the Giants could come in-season

While much is being made about the dire state of the Giants offense without star receiver Odell Beckham, Jr. and the failure of the sides to come close to a long-term deal in the offseason, hope for the future is not lost.

Sources said both the player and the team are open to the prospect of new contract in-season, and while the sides did not speak much during training camp, that could change quickly.

Securing Beckham long-term is a priority for the Giants, and Beckham is obviously eager to get a new contract. He is one of the biggest bargains in all of professional sports with just a $1.8 million salary this season and just an $8.5 million salary for 2018 assigned through a fifth-year option on his rookie contract.

After having the most prolific first three seasons of any receiver in NFL history, which included totaling 288 receptions (tied for most ever in a player's first three years) for 4,122 yards (second all-time) and 35 TDs (tied for fourth all-time), Beckham is seeking top-of-the-line money. Negotiating a new deal will take work, but the task is hardly impossible. The Giants do not have a policy against in-season deals, and Beckham's import to the club was never more apparent than in a Week 1 loss in Dallas, where the offense fizzled again with the receiver out.

Beckham has made significant progress in what he hopes will be an ahead-of-schedule return from a preseason ankle injury. He will continue to get around-the-clock treatment through the weekend after returning to practice and may be back for Monday night's game against Detroit despite an original prognosis of six-to-eight weeks for his ankle sprain.