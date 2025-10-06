One loss by a walk-off field goal will dent your morale. Two straight losses in that fashion will leave you shaking your head in added frustration. But three straight losses on walk-off field goals? That's impossible, right?

Not to the 2025 Arizona Cardinals, who were up 21-3 on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday, well on their way to embarrassing No. 1 overall draft pick Cam Ward and handing Nashville's dejected squad a fifth straight loss. Until the final stages of the Week 5 contest, that is, when those same Cardinals surrendered 19 unanswered points, including a walk-off 29-yard Joey Slye field goal that left Arizona watching the scoreboard with utter disbelief.

The Titans left State Farm Stadium on top, 22-21, celebrating their first win of the 2025 season. The Cardinals made history in the worst way imaginable, becoming the first team to lose three in a row on walk-off field goals. How, exactly, did Arizona manage to squander the game to fall to 2-3? Here are the missteps that led to their epic collapse:

Murray started strong Sunday, leading back-to-back touchdown drives to open the matchup. It was an entirely different story in the second half, when the quarterback danced around the pocket to no avail. Even when he stood still, things didn't go right for Arizona's passing offense. The worst example came when Murray took a snap to the face, losing the ball on a third-and-long fumble. The veteran briefly left the game after this blunder, and here's how his Arizona offense fared for the entire second half: fumble, punt, fumble, punt, punt.

Emari Demarcado's goal-line hiccup

Tabbed for a larger role with both James Conner and Trey Benson injured in Arizona's backfield, Demarcado had a quiet start behind Michael Carter, then appeared to finally explode in the fourth quarter with a 72-yard dash to put the Cardinals up 28-6 and all but seal the victory. That, however, would've required Demarcado actually holding the ball into the end zone; instead, the running back slowed as he approached the goal line and let go of the rock before breaking the plane, committing a killer no-no that was just modeled by the Indianapolis Colts' Adonai Mitchell a week earlier. The fumble went out of the end zone and gifted Tennessee a touchback.

The Titans' miraculous turnover touchdown

Jonathan Gannon's Cardinals defense finally appeared to ice the game when Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward delivered a wayward red-zone throw on the move, with the ball ending up in the hands of diving Dadrion Taylor-Emerson, Arizona's second-year safety. Except Taylor-Emerson proceeded to lose the ball as he hit the ground, and his Cardinals teammates went into a tizzy trying to scoop it up, accidentally booting the ball into the end zone ... where an attentive Tyler Lockett promptly leapt onto the loose object for a miraculous Titans score. This touchdown pulled Tennessee within two points with roughly four and a half minutes still to play.

Cam Ward's heroic final drive

Ward hasn't been the steadiest signal-caller for the Titans in his first year on the NFL stage, but his first-round talent showed up when he was needed most Sunday. Within one score after the improbable turnover-fueled touchdown by Tyler Lockett, Ward got the ball back after a quick Cardinals punt late in the fourth. He then led an 11-play, 71-yard drive of his own in under two minutes, headlining the effort with a picture-perfect sideline bomb to Calvin Ridley that allowed Tennessee to burn additional clock and set up Slye's walk-off field goal.