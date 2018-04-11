Andre Johnson considered skipping Texans Ring of Honor ceremony over McNair comments

Last season, future Hall of Famer Andre Johnson became the first player to enter the Houston Texans' Ring of Honor.

The honor was incredibly well-deserved. During his 12 seasons in Houston, Johnson racked up 1,012 catches, 13,597 receiving yards, and 64 receiving touchdowns, figures that ranked first, first, and 12th in the NFL during that time. Johnson also led the NFL in receptions and receiving yards twice each, and he was named to seven Pro Bowls and four All-Pro teams (two First Team) while with the Texans.

But Johnson almost decided against attending the ceremony altogether. Last year, Texans owner Bob McNair, during a conversation about whether or not the NFL should institute a policy calling for all players to stand for the national anthem, agreed with Cowboys owner Jerry Jones that the NFL should institute such a policy. Why? "We can't have the inmates running the prison," he said.

This angered Johnson, almost to the point where he declined to attend his own Ring of Honor ceremony.

"I wouldn't say it surprised me, but I just didn't like it," Johnson said on former teammate Arian Foster's podcast, 'What Now? with Arian Foster,' per the Houston Chronicle. "To know you did so much for a franchise and to have him come out and say something like that. At the end of the day, you don't make the money if we don't run it. If you take some people off the street and put them in there, nobody's coming to watch that. It was real touchy with me. I even thought about not doing the ring ceremony."

One of the best players in the franchise's history deciding he didn't want to attend his own induction into the Ring of Honor would have been a pretty embarrassing look for the Texans; but even though he decided to attend, that was not the end of the Texans' issues with NFL players. Johnson, after all, was not the only player disconcerted with McNair's comments.

As our Will Brinson noted when McNair stated last week that he now regretted apologizing for the "inmates" comment (which he initially claimed was not actually about players, but league executives), multiple Texans players, including star wideout DeAndre Hopkins, planned to walk out of practice in protest after hearing of McNair's comments; players from around the league ripped McNair publicly as a result of the comments; and McNair was forced to meet with the team and explain his position, even after which there still seemed to be tensions remaining among some players.

Given the staunch public position McNair has taken, it seems like this is an issue that will continue to affect the Texans into the future.