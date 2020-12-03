Andre Johnson has been through some trying times with the Houston Texans franchise, an organization that was working to become relevant in the NFL since entering the league in 2002. Johnson was the first star of the franchise, becoming one of the best wide receivers in the league while leading Houston to its first winning season (2009) and postseason victory (2011).

A pillar of the Texans franchise, Johnson was the first member of Houston's Ring of Honor -- leading the team in catches (1,012), yards (13,597) and receiving touchdowns (64) in his 12 seasons with the Texans. The No. 3 overall pick in the 2003 draft, Johnson recorded seven 1,000-yard seasons with the Texans. He led the NFL in receiving yards twice and receiving yards per game three times, while earning seven Pro Bowl trips and two First Team All-Pro selections. Johnson is currently 11th all-time in receptions (1,062) and receiving yards (14,185), having an opportunity to become the first player from the Texans to be inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Since his retirement after the 2016 season, Johnson embarked on a coaching career and served as a special advisor on Bill O'Brien's staff in 2019. Johnson left his role prior to the 2020 season, but still maintains a strong relationship with the Texans as they transition into the next era of the franchise with a new general manager and head coach on the way after O'Brien's firing in October.

In a one-on-one conversation with CBSSports.com, Johnson discusses the state of the Texans franchise, O'Brien's future, and his Hall of Fame chances in the coming years.

You were in Houston when Romeo Crennel was the defensive coordinator. What did you see during your time there that got players to buy into Crennel?

Johnson: "First, Romeo is a great guy. When I was there -- my first year under Bill (O'Brien) -- Romeo was my favorite guy. I talked to him a lot and things like that. He's been around the game for over 35 years, so he knows how to get the most out of players. He's been around some of the best ever to play this game. He knows how to get the best out of them."

Do you think Romeo Crennel should have the opportunity to be the Texans head coach in 2021?

Johnson: "I can't call that. I don't know if that's something Romeo wants to do -- considering his age and things of that nature. But if it's something he wanted to do, I think he should be given the opportunity to interview for the job and just see what happens. It really all depends -- I'm not sure if Romeo wants to be a head coach again."

You played for Bill O'Brien and coached under him. Do you see him back in the NFL?

Johnson: "I'm not sure if he will be a head coach, but I think he'll possibly get another opportunity."

I thought Bill O'Brien did a tremendous job with Penn State before he took the Houston job. Do you think he could go back to college and lead a program again?

Johnson: "I think that's possible too. That all depends on what Bill wants to do. What does he enjoy more -- being a NFL coach or leading a program in college? He did a great job at Penn State, but that decision is up to him."

Deshaun Watson is having an incredible year, despite everything that has been going on in Houston. Where have you seen the improvements in his game over the past couple of years?

Johnson: "He just seems to get more and more confident year by year. You can see it with his play on the field. He seems to be comfortable in what he's doing. I think he's become a better communicator. For him, to be thrown into the fire as a rookie -- being a young guy and the quarterback telling the older guys what to do, showed that. He's a great leader and guys gravitate to him. He's always had that leadership quality to him, even when he was at Clemson.

"I'm a big fan of Deshaun's. I love watching him play. I enjoyed it last year just being there on the sideline, watching him game in and game out -- going out and making things happen. I think he's only going to continue to get better and better."

What do you think Houston needs to do to get Deshaun Watson that Super Bowl? He certainly has the talent to win one.

Johnson: "Just surround him with the right people. Surround him with the right coaches. I think if you surround him with the right people, the right coaches, and everybody buys into what the scheme is -- you have the guy that can get you that Super Bowl."

Two years from now you are eligible for induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Is that anything you think about when you look back at your career?

Johnson: "I have more people asking me about it than I think about it! I don't think about it as much. I understand the process, having to wait five years -- so I don't think about it too much. It's a waiting game. Once that time comes, I'm sure I'll think about it more and it will be on my mind a lot.

What would it mean for you to be the first Texans player to make the Hall of Fame?

Johnson: "I think it would be great for not only myself, but the city of Houston and the organization. It will be something that would put a smile on a lot of people's faces. I was the first to go in the franchise's Ring of Honor, so to be the first Hall of Famer would be great for not only myself, but Houston as well."

Andre Johnson was made available by Crown Royal and the Water Break Campaign, allowing consumers to drink responsibly and hydrate during games with water.