Former Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck, now general manager of Stanford football, is disputing claims made by former teammate Eric Ebron recently that he was forced into early retirement by the franchise's front office.

Ebron, who caught 13 touchdown passes from Luck in 2018, said during a recent episode of his "On My Soul" podcast that Colts general manager Chris Ballard issued a mandate to play for the former All-Pro and No. 1 overall pick -- or else.

Luck, who retired during the 2019 preseason due to the physical and mental toll of various career injuries, disputed Ebron's claim in an email to Fox 59's Mike Chappell.

"Chris and I had a wonderful partnership, especially through my decision to retire, and we remain close,'' Luck reportedly wrote. "Any notion of internal pressures that influenced my decision are without merit.''

Luck stepped away from the Colts ahead of the 2019 season at just 29 years old, as stunning decision after recording a 53-33 career record with 171 touchdown passes and 23,671 yards through the air against 83 interceptions. He finished a seven-year career with a career passer rating of 89.5.

Ebron contests that it wasn't entirely Luck's decision and Ballard was angered by his quarterback being influenced by outside medical advice.

"Andrew then decides that he's so tired of injury and he doesn't want to do the surgery, and you know the man around there that gets on everybody's nerves, 'Big Drawers' (Ballard) over there behind that desk, he tells Andrew, 'You're either playing this year or we're moving on,'" Ebron said on his podcast. "Who the (expletive) would tell Andrew Luck that? Andrew Luck now says, 'I'm not going to be ready, I'm tired of playing with pain. I'm going to retire.'"

Since Luck's retirement, 12 different quarterbacks have started games for the Colts, who have only made one trip to the playoffs (2020). It had gotten so futile at the position for the Colts that Indianapolis signed 44-year-old Philip Rivers -- who hadn't played in several years -- after Daniel Jones tore his Achilles last season.

Jones agreed to a two-year extension worth $88 million in March. Indianapolis started the 2025 season with eight wins in its first 10 games before Jones suffered a fractured tibia and then a season-ending torn Achilles a few weeks later. The Colts finished 8-9 and missed the postseason.

Jones' play however was enough to convince Ballard and those in charge he was worthy of another opportunity in 2026 after he finished third in net yards per attempt (7.7), sixth in completion percentage (68%) and ninth in passer rating (100.2) in the NFL.

Since taking Luck with their first pick in 2012, the Colts have selected four signal-callers in the draft -- Jacob Eason (2020), Ehlinger (2021), Richardson (2023) and Leonard (2025). Richardson, despite requesting a trade in February, and Leonard are the only players who remain with the franchise after Eason fizzled out and Ehlinger signed with Denver after his four-year rookie deal was over.