Andrew Luck 'good to go' for training camp, Colts will take one main precaution

After missing the entire 2017 season due to injury, Andrew Luck is finally expected to return to the field when the Colts open training camp next week.

Colts general manager Chris Ballard revealed on Friday that Luck is "good to go" for training camp and therefore, won't start the year on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Luck will be reporting to training camp on July 25, along with the rest of the team's veterans.

Although Luck will be able to practice, the team will still be taking one big precaution with their franchise quarterback. Ballard told the Indianapolis Star that Luck will have several planned days off, which means fans shouldn't expect to see the Colts quarterback throwing every day. Despite that precaution, Ballard still likes what he's seen from his quarterback.

"He's throwing the ball pretty well," Ballard said.

Luck is expected to take snaps with Indy's first team offense at the Colts' first training camp practice on July 26 and when that happens, it will end a nightmarish 18 months for the franchise.

The Colts quarterback hasn't played a regular season game since January 1, 2017. A few weeks after that game -- a 24-20 win over the Jaguars -- Luck surprisingly underwent shoulder surgery that was only expected to sideline him for the the 2017 offseason. As a matter of fact, in June 2017, Colts owner Jim Irsay said that Luck's recovery was going "tremendously" and insinuated that his quarterback might be ready to play in the 2017 regular season opener. However, two months later, Irsay started to backtrack and said that Luck would likely only miss one or two games. That prediction turned out to be slightly off, because, instead of one or two games, Luck ended up missing the entire season.

Luck did return to practice in October 2017, but that was only short-lived. Less than a week after returning, Luck suffered a setback on his injured shoulder, which forced the Colts to place him on injured reserve. After being placed on IR, Luck was so desperate to get his shoulder fixed that he spent nearly a month in Europe seeking alternative treatments.

After the 2017 season came to an end, the Colts still didn't have a timeline for when Luck might return to practice. As recently as April, Luck admitted that he still hadn't thrown an NFL football since suffering his October setback.

Luck went so long without throwing a football that he actually made headlines in June when he was finally caught on film throwing a few passes during the Colts minicamp, and needless to say, Colts fans were ecstatic.

I almost cried watching this — Brad (@bkstaxxx) June 12, 2018

Luck obviously gained some serious confidence from that throwing session, because, a few weeks later, he invited several teammates out to California for a throwing session at Stanford.

Stanford University... 🤔 Is Andrew Luck dropping dimes in a private workout with @ChesterRogers80 at Luck’s alma mater? #ForTheCOLTure



(Via chester80rogers IG) pic.twitter.com/N5Q8OWvPOC — Luke Diamond (@ForTheCOLTure) July 12, 2018

For Luck and the Colts, the biggest moment will come next week when he finally returns to the field for practice. After that, Luck's next big goal will be to actually play in a game. The Colts open their preseason on August 9 in Seattle, before returning home for an August 20 preseason home game against the Ravens.

After that, Luck's final test will come when the Colts open their season against the Bengals on Sept. 9. If Luck is on the field for that game, it will mark the first time in more than 20 months that he will have played in a regular season game.