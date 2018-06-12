Andrew Luck is actually throwing footballs during the Colts' minicamp practice

Andrew Luck hasn't taken a regular-season snap since Jan. 1, 2017. He missed all of last season following shoulder surgery despite indications a summer ago that he would be ready for training camp. Twelve months later and the Colts have insisted that Luck, who hasn't thrown a regulation football since his injury, will be on the field in August for training camp, if not sooner.

Well, sooner came on Tuesday when Luck was spotted throwing a football ... to teammates! ... during practice!

The Indianapolis Star's Zak Keefer reports that Luck was throwing a college football.

There's more video evidence:

And there's this:

Needless to say, Colts fans are emotional at the sight of Luck playing football again.

In preparation for Luck's imminent arrival, the Colts added tight end Eric Ebron, who's a former Lions first-round pick, and former Redskins wide receiver Ryan Grant in the offseason. The team also replaced embattled coach Chuck Pagano with Frank Reich. But any success in Indy will come down to getting Luck healthy and on the field.

"Is it going to help having [Luck] back in the building? Absolutely it is," general manager Chris Ballard said in March. "I think it's going to be good for Andrew to be back around his teammates. I think that's what he wants. I think that's what he misses. I think he misses being around the locker room, being around his guys. Like I said a while ago, it's one of the special things about this kid. He likes to be considered as one of the teammates.

"The only other player I've ever been around like that is [Brian] Urlacher. Urlacher, superstar Brian, he was just one of the guys, and he didn't ever want to be treated differently. He knew his status, but he never acted in that way. You never would have known. So, in terms of him being back, yeah, I think it'll be good for the organization, good for the team, good for the locker room and good for Andrew."