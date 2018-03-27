Andrew Luck is throwing a football, coach thinks he'll 'cut it loose' this offseason

Andrew Luck's injury is pretty similar to Kawhi Leonard's in that no one knows what in the world happened. His shoulder was injured, and it later came out that his labrum was frayed, and the injury had been ongoing since the 2015 season. The timeline is murky and filled with Colts staff saying he'll be fine. Then, last season, Luck just ... never played. Now, the Colts are once again saying he's making progress, with coach Frank Reich saying Luck should be able to somewhat play the position again this offseason.

Luck himself has spoken up about his rehab this offseason, saying that he feels "awesome" in February. He also discussed his rehab, saying he's "extremely optimistic." However, it's still a long road back.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, however, steps are being taken. Per Rapoport, Reich said that Luck has started throwing a football again, and he believes that Luck "will cut it loose at some point during this offseason." That's a promising sign for Colts fans who missed good quarterback play last season, as Jacoby Brissett tried the best he could but just couldn't get the Colts over the hump.

The Colts finished 4-12 last season, and they will have the sixth pick in the draft after switching spots with the Jets. If they get Luck back in 2018 at full strength, that lost year may be worth it. However, there's still a long road ahead for Luck and his recovery.