Andrew Luck looked bad in his second preseason start but don't everybody freak out just yet
Luck showed plenty of rust, but that's to be expected after such a long layoff
Coming back from an injury is an incredibly hard thing to do in sports. You've lost a year of practice, experience and, in some cases, conditioning. Nevertheless, the Colts went 4-12 without Andrew Luck under center last season, so Colts fans will be thrilled to have their quarterback back on the field.
They got another taste of what to expect from Luck in Week 2 of the preseason, and the results were... incredibly mediocre. While the Colts lost 20-19 against the Ravens, that's not what's important. What is is that Luck went 6 for 13 passing for 50 yards and an interception in his start and took two sacks. In the Colts' preseason opener against the Seahawks he was 6 for 9 with 64 yards.
Of course, all of these numbers must be taken with a grain of salt. Luck is undoubtedly being eased back into the Colts' offense, and new head coach Frank Reich is certainly still installing his concepts. Add to that the fact that preseason playcalling is notoriously vanilla, and it's not time to panic about Luck's pedestrian numbers just yet.
On Tuesday's "Off the Bench" podcast, Danny Kanell and Raja Bell talk about Luck's incredibly average numbers against the Ravens. They then talk about what the expectations for Luck's return to relevant game play should be. The Colts open up against the Bengals Sep. 9, so the date is fast approaching. Game 3 of the preseason should give us a clearer template for Luck's progress, as he continues to find his field legs.
