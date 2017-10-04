Andrew Luck mum on when he'll be game ready, refutes claim he's unhappy in Indy

For the first time in nearly a year, Colts quarterback Andrew Luck participated in a practice with his team.

Luck's throwing session Wednesday marked the first time this year that he's officially taken part in a Colts practice. Prior to this week, Luck had spent most of the past 10 months recovering from a shoulder surgery that he underwent in January.

Luck didn't do much in practice but was throwing the ball, which is a good sign for the Colts.

"It was fun to back on a field with teammates, and put a jersey on, and a helmet," Luck said, via the team's official website. "Those little things -- I know this is very cliche -- but you do take those things for granted."

Although Luck is now practicing, he did admit that he's nowhere close to being game ready.

"I've got work to do to get to a level where I feel comfortable going out there and whipping every throw," Luck said. "Can I make all the throws and can make them at an NFL level? That's what we're still working on."

The Colts' plan right now is to right now is to make sure that Luck sticks to his rehab schedule. According to Colts coach Chuck Pagano, that means Luck won't be practicing every day this week. The Colts quarterback will get the day off on Thursday and return to practice on Friday.

"We'll keep an eye on him and we've got it scripted exactly how many throws he'll have and then what routes he'll throw based on each day," Pagano said, via NFL.com. "Depth of routes, inside breaking routes, outside the numbers throws, deep throws down the field. That kind of thing. So, we'll just look at it and evaluate every one of them. Docs and trainers will and just take it one day at a time."

One thing that's still up in the air is when Luck might return in a game. Although several reports have indicated that Luck is targeting Week 7, the Colts quarterback wouldn't confirm that when he was asked if he might be back on the field in time for Indy's games against the Jaguars (Week 7) or Bengals (Week 8).

"I think that's unfair to me, to myself," Luck said. "My focus is on going back to the training room and finished my rehab session for another 30 minutes to an hour. That's where my focus is and I truly think it has to be or else we'll skip steps and I don't think, in the long run, that's sustainable or good for me."

Despite the fact that Luck seems to have no idea when he might return, he did give an unequivocal "yes" when he was asked if he would be play at some point this season.

The media session on Wednesday was the first time in nearly eight weeks that Luck had been available for an interview. During his time away from the media, there was a report from ESPN that said Luck wanted out of Indianapolis.

The Colts quarterback shot that down when he was asked about it after practice.

"I'll respond to that. It's not true. That's false," Luck said. "I think we live in an age where a lot of people have the platform to say a lot of things and a lot of it's not true, and maybe some of it is."

As for when he might be back on the field, there's no easy answer. The Colts have made it clear they're not going to rush him back, which means he might not be back on the field until November. The problem there is that if the Colts are 1-7 or 2-6 at that point, why would they even risk putting him on the field this season if the year is already lost?

The Colts have some big decisions to make, and with Luck back at practice, they're going to have to make them sooner rather than later.