Andrew Luck not throwing during OTAs but Colts coach Frank Reich 'not worried at all'

It has now been 508 days since Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck last played in an NFL game.

Luck had shoulder surgery last offseason and, despite the Colts organization repeatedly insisting that it was confident he was on track to return, he did not suit up at all during the 2017 campaign. Now we're into 2018 organized team activities, and Luck is still not throwing the football.

Despite that fact, new Colts coach Frank Reich, much like his predecessor Chuck Pagano, is not worried about Luck's health. "No," Reich said, per the team's official website. "I'm not worried at all."

Luck has been taking snaps from center and working on his drop-backs during OTAs, but has yet to throw. Until he does, there's going to be some concern throughout much of the NFL world that the QB is still not back to full health. Still, Reich is comfortable playing it just as the doctors tell him to.

"I'm completely comfortable with him throwing when he's ready, when the doctors say he's ready," Reich said. "He's totally engaged in every aspect of what we're doing mentally. The physical part for a guy like him, you've got to work at it, but I'm not worried about that. That's plenty of time."

Indianapolis at least made an effort this offseason to ensure Luck is more protected on the field, if and when he does return. The Colts used first- and second-round picks on guards Quenton Nelson and Braden Smith. The previous Colts regime did not invest nearly as much in the offensive line, and it resulted in Luck being hit more often than any other QB in the league. That led to various ailments, including the shoulder injury from which he is still attempting to return.

The Colts believe that coming back too early from previous injuries led to the situation Luck is in now, so they want to take things slow while he attempts to return from this one. "Can't cut things short," Reich said. "There's no reason to cut things short. It's a day-by-day process and evaluation and [we're] just staying trusting in that."

That's a wise strategy because Luck's long-term health is more important than any individual day of practice or any single game, but each day that passes is yet another that Luck's not on the field, and one fewer available day to prepare for the next season.