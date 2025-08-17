PHILADELPHIA -- Andrew Mukuba spent more time this summer watching football than playing.

Hindered with a shoulder injury from a collision with a teammate early in training camp, Mukuba spent the last few weeks working his way back onto the playing field -- foiling away his opportunity to seize the starting safety spot that has been there for the taking all summer.

That changed on Saturday. Mukuba's first chance to play in a professional football game.

With Dillon Gabriel torching the Eagles defense after a quarter of play, Mukuba had to make a difference in the game. He got his chance.

Gabriel rolled to his left and saw two receivers within his target range. Mukuba read his rookie counterpart, reading Browns wide receiver Diontae Johnson for his route and forcing him to use a different angle. Gabriel had no choice but to go to tight end Blake Whiteheart.

There was Mukuba, ready and waiting. The second-round rookie from Texas jumped the route and took the pass 75 yards the other way for a touchdown.

"That was my first-ever pick-6, so that was a great feeling," Mukuba said with a big smile. "I was just in the right position, read my assignment, read my keys. I got a run-pass key, and then I was right there. The quarterback was looking (at him), and I was surprised he was throwing it because I was literally right there.

"As soon as I caught it, I already had in my mind that I gotta get in the end zone. I was able to do that. It feel good."

Plays like Mukuba's interception return for a touchdown are eye-openers, game-changing plays that grab attention in a positive way. The Eagles couldn't move the ball, nor get off the field in the first quarter. The Browns led 109 to 3 in total yards after the opening 15 minutes, while Gabriel was 8 of 9 for 73 yards -- 5 of 5 on third down.

The Eagles were trailing 6-0. One Mukuba play reversed the course of the game. All of a sudden the Eagles led 7-6.

Plays like Mukuba's aren't just noticed in the box score. They're plays that win starting jobs.

"You know how much we stress the ball and taking care of the football and taking the football away," said Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni. "So that always goes into it."

That wasn't the only play Mukuba made. He also had a fumble recovery on a bad exchange involving Gabriel. He also had a pass breakup, part of an afternoon in which he only allowed one catch.

The Eagles were literally winning because of Mukuba.

"We really didn't play a good first half either, and we're winning 13-12 because of two turnovers, right? Two turnovers to none," Sirianni said. "The ball is always at the forefront of our mind, but that doesn't mean that you don't account for everything in it as well."

Mukuba needed just one preseason game to make his impression. He's re-entered the competition for the starting safety job, one that seemed to be out of his grasp just two days ago.

"I feel there are a lot of things from my end that I gotta clean up," Mukuba said. "As far as technique and eyes being in the right place. I wouldn't say I had a good game, but I had a solid game, for sure. The plays I made were able to back it up, but looking deep down and looking in the mirror at myself, I know for a fact there are things out there I need to go out and clean up for sure."

What are Mukuba's chances to win the job?

Mukuba entered training camp in a competition with Sydney Brown and Tristin McCollum for the starting safety spot opposite of Reed Blankenship. The Eagles have used multiple defenses to figure out what they want to do at safety, starting with using Cooper DeJean in a base defense and Brown at safety in nickel and dime.

Of course, defensive coordinator Vic Fangio has rotated his safeties. McCollum and Mukuba have each gotten first-team reps throughout camp (when Mukuba has been on the field), but Brown has noticely been with the first team.

Mukuba had his struggles in the joint practices this week, giving up a touchdown to Harold Fannin Jr. on a perfect strike from Gabriel. He did bounce back with an interception at the goalline a few plays later (thanks to a dropped pass from Diontae Johnson).

Saturday was similar. He allowed a pass reception earlier in the game, only to have his interception that was returned for a score a few plays later. The bounce-back ability was also something the Eagles have noticed.

"We want that for all of our guys to be able to play the next play, to be able to go out there after an interception and play again or after a big play," Sirianni said. "That's part of the mental toughness of being able to be in the moment and fix the mistakes later.

"We always talk about having the same attitude, effort and energy regardless of the circumstances. That doesn't mean you don't go back and fix it afterwards and talk about the things that need to be better, but you have to be able, in this game, in this league, to be able to-- and this is coaching, this is playing, to be able to have a short memory and move on so you can have your full focus so you can coach and play with great detail and you can play with great effort."

Takeaways are a valuable asset in the Eagles defense, which is what they have stressed over the past three seasons. To have a successful defense, the Eagles prefer to get the football back in the hands of their offense. The more takeaways the Eagles have, the higher ranking their defense has been.

Eagles takeaways 2022-2024

Year Takeaways (NFL Rank) Final Defense Rank (Points per possession) 2024 26 (6th) 2nd 2023 18 (23rd) 30th 2022 27 (5th) 10th

This is why the Eagles drafted Mukuba. They believed his playmaking ability would overshadow his weaknesses as he develops in his rookie season. Mukuba's ability to find the football will play a major factor in determining if he starts in Week 1.

He put the Eagles on notice Saturday. The safety job is still up for grabs.