The New York Giants activated offensive lineman Andrew Thomas off of the physically unable to perform (PUP) list Tuesday, allowing their franchise left tackle to return to practice for the first time in almost a year. Thomas has been sidelined since Oct. 15, when he underwent surgery to repair a Lisfranc injury in his foot.

When healthy, Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has proven to be one of New York's most important players. Health has always been a question, though.

Thomas has not played in a full season since his rookie year in 2020. In 2021, he missed four games due to an ankle injury. Illness sidelined him for one game in 2022 and in 2023 a hamstring injury limited him to just 10 starts.

Daniel Jones wins Colts' starting QB job: Former Giants first-rounder beats out Anthony Richardson Cameron Salerno

He was able to play a career-high 1,050 snaps -- he has been on the field for 996 snaps in two years since -- in 2022 and earned second-team All-Pro honors. Without Thomas in the lineup for a majority of the 2024 season, New York's offensive line allowed 48 sacks, which ranked 22nd among NFL teams.

Prior to entering the NFL, Thomas was a three-year starter at Georgia, where he won the 2019 Jacobs Blocking Trophy as the top offensive lineman in the SEC.